WATCH: Mrs Zuma’s thoughts on love

Television producer Legend Manqele recently posted another snippet for his upcoming project, which social media users are calling Meet The Zumas. In the snippet, we are reintroduced to Nonkanyiso Conco, who is the latest and youngest wife of former president Jacob Zuma.

In the video, Conco is dressed in traditional Zulu regalia and shares a few facts about herself, such as the fact that she is the last born in her family, that she takes pride in her culture and heritage, and that she lives according to her culture.

She also stated that she does not like wearing high-heeled shoes.

Seeing as the show is about her family, namely her relationship with her husband, Conco had a few words to share about love.

“Love is beautiful, [you should] let it flow like the river, love is not something you should block or make artificial… Love is something you should do organically, it’s not an act, it’s not a story, it’s a reality…” she began.

“Everyone knows who I’m married too, I’m also a human who is sensitive to what is said. Wives must come together and discuss…” she added.

Watch the clip below:

READ NEXT: Nonkanyiso Conco posts sweet baptism message for baby Msholozi

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.