Minnie Dlamini-Jones’ brother Khosini dies after suffering brain aneurysm

Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones and her family are in mourning after her 27-year-old brother Khosini Dlamini died in hospital on Thursday.

Sowetan reports that the pilot had spent 23 days on life support after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm.

The news was confirmed to the publication by a family spokesperson Tlhogi Ngwato, who said “he passed peacefully at hospital, surrounded by the love of his family.”

Ngwato added that the family is asking for privacy and the opportunity to celebrate him and as such, they will not be taking any media queries at this time.

In addition to Minnie, Khosini is survived by his parents Queen and Jabulani Dlamini as well as his older brother Maphe.

