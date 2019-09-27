Entertainment 27.9.2019 10:40 am

Sho Madjozi officially releases full length version of ‘John Cena’

27 Sept 2019 - Sho Madjozi releases the full length track for John Cena | Image: Twitter

A snippet of the song was first performed on the Colors YouTube channel and currently sits at 3.3 million views.

After a trending performance on American music platform Colors, a shout out from World Wrestling Entertainment superstar John Cena and untenable anticipation amongst her fans, award-winning Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi officially released the full-length version of her John Cena freestyle.

The track went viral with over 3 million views in just a few weeks, and the popularity of the track led to the #JohnCenaChallenge, a global social media dance phenomena where people posted their renditions of the ‘John Cena’ dance.

Since the official drop, fans have been reviving their #JohnCenaChallenge videos in the hopes of getting noticed by the rapper.

John Cena himself has yet to react, but fans are camping on his home page waiting to hear what he has to say about the song.

