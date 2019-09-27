Sho Madjozi officially releases full length version of ‘John Cena’

After a trending performance on American music platform Colors, a shout out from World Wrestling Entertainment superstar John Cena and untenable anticipation amongst her fans, award-winning Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi officially released the full-length version of her John Cena freestyle.

27 September 2019. The world will never be the same again. The official track is coming. #JohnCena pic.twitter.com/Eb3KxWANai — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 26, 2019

The track went viral with over 3 million views in just a few weeks, and the popularity of the track led to the #JohnCenaChallenge, a global social media dance phenomena where people posted their renditions of the ‘John Cena’ dance.

Since the official drop, fans have been reviving their #JohnCenaChallenge videos in the hopes of getting noticed by the rapper.

These Royal Schools Alberton girls slaying the #JohnCenaChallenge @ShoMadjozi see these beautiful girls pic.twitter.com/XK50xzH8Tx — MPHO (@mpho_khosana) September 20, 2019

John Cena himself has yet to react, but fans are camping on his home page waiting to hear what he has to say about the song.

