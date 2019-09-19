‘The River’ receives a nomination from the Emmys

South Africans have taken to social media to celebrate news of 1 Magic’s The River getting a nomination from the International Emmy Awards 2019. The drama was nominated in the Best Telenovela category, going against 100 Dias Para Enamorarse from Argentina, Colombia’s La Reina del Flow and Portugal’s Vidas Opostas.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony scheduled to take place on November 25 in New York City.

Taking to social media, Tshedza Pictures wrote: “We’ve been nominated!!!!!! From thousands and thousands of submissions from around the world, this is the final list, dear South Africans! Thank you @1magictv, the cast and crew of The River 1Magic, and our viewers who have rooted for us from day one!”

The news has also been celebrated by The Queen actor Rami Chuene, who sent congratulatory messages to the team.

She wrote: “What then shall we say to these things when The River 1Magic gets a nod, a fucking ‘yes’ from @iemmys??? @tshedzapictures vryf us we are your stoep! @makwarelaphathu I’m so proud of you my friend. Congratulations to you and the entire team!”

