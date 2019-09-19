Ndlovu Youth Choir miss out on America’s Got Talent top spot

The Ndlovu Youth Choir may not have won the top spot on America’s Got Talent, but they have definitely won over South Africa and the rest of the world.

Their journey on AGT came to an end in the early hours of this morning after American Kodi Lee, who is blind and autistic, was crowned the season 14 winner, reports Polokwane Review.

What an incredible chapter in #AGT history! Relive the winning moment again and again. pic.twitter.com/NarvVTtCTx — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 19, 2019 Their performance of Toto’s hit Africa left the crowd in awe, but it was not enough to secure a place in the top five. However, they did get the chance to perform with US rapper Macklemore and Norwegian DJ Kygo alongside the other youth choir in the competition, Detroit Youth Choir.

The choir say they are not discouraged that they did not win, but rather, they are excited for what the future holds.

“We are so excited for what lies ahead and we look forward to continuing sharing love, unity and above all hope,” they said on their Twitter page.

Our @AGT journey may have come to an end but this is only the beginning. We are so excited for what lies ahead and we look forward to continuing sharing love, unity and above all hope. ????????????????❤️???????? #agt pic.twitter.com/EDTtYh8Sfr — Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 19, 2019

You showed us how to have fun and for that, we’ll always love @ChoirAfrica! ???? pic.twitter.com/O9T981aWLA — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 19, 2019

One thing is for sure – the Ndlovu Youth Choir will always be winners in the hearts of South Africans and they have not only placed Limpopo on the map, but they have made the province and the country proud.

