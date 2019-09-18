Entertainment 18.9.2019 12:24 pm

‘Give us Evodia’ demand viewers after 1Magic announces ‘Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ return

Kaunda Selisho
The Real Housewives of Johannesburg | Image: Supplied

The hit show looks set to return without the fan-favourite mother-daughter duo.

1Magic’s hit show The Real Housewives of Johannesburg is set to return but without the fan-favourite mother-daughter duo of Evodia and Mercy Mogase – and fans are not having it.

Taking to Twitter 1Magic tweeted: “They are back‼️ The Real Housewives of Johannesburg return with more frenemies, drama and the sparkling life everyone envies!”

Fans immediately felt the absence of the Mogases in the trailer and flooded the 1Magic account with questions.

The first season of the show kicked off in August 2018 and promised viewers a glimpse inside into the lives of Johannesburg’s most successful and richest women. What they ended up getting was so much more.

How the second season will do without it’s arguably most interesting characters remains to be seen but season two premieres on Friday, October 18, at 7pm on 1Magic DStv channel 103.

