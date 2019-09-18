‘Give us Evodia’ demand viewers after 1Magic announces ‘Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ return

1Magic’s hit show The Real Housewives of Johannesburg is set to return but without the fan-favourite mother-daughter duo of Evodia and Mercy Mogase – and fans are not having it.

Taking to Twitter 1Magic tweeted: “They are back‼️ The Real Housewives of Johannesburg return with more frenemies, drama and the sparkling life everyone envies!”

They are back ‼️✨ The Real Housewives of Johannesburg return with more frenemies, drama and the sparkling life everyone envies! | Season 2 premieres on Friday, October 18th, at 19:00 ???????????? pic.twitter.com/zNuOUncSRY — 1Magic (@1MagicTV) September 18, 2019

Fans immediately felt the absence of the Mogases in the trailer and flooded the 1Magic account with questions.

Don’t do us that dirty please, we’ve been through a lot???? Give us Evodia!!! — IG:@Bonginkocy_m???? (@Bonginkocy_m) September 18, 2019

Evodia and Mercy did too much at the reunion but I've seen worse at these American reunions… honestly Evodia and Crystal made this show for me,the rest were extras. — IG:Samke_Mabaso (@Samke_Mabaso) September 18, 2019

The Real Housewives of JHB without Evodia?? what a joke ma dahling ???? — Mami ???? (@qinisohlabisa) September 18, 2019

WE WANT MADAM!!! HOW IS EVODIA NOT PART OF THE SHOW SHE MAKES? ???? — Amor (@Amor_F_S) September 18, 2019

Imagine watching the Real Housewives without Evodia and Mercy. Hayi no they can miss me✌???? pic.twitter.com/nxbhgA6RnI — L A C H I M O L A L A (@andie_rubela) September 18, 2019

I'm not watching if Evodia isn't there sorry! Like she's honestly the only entertainment — Fortune???? (@Channie_Chants) September 18, 2019

Evodia chose not to come back. She said the show doesn’t deserve her ???? — Bon-Fire (@BonoloMaphutha) September 18, 2019

I was literally looking for Evodia in the trailer and I’m heartbroken tbh — Ntsei-Sky???????? (@NtseiSky) September 18, 2019

The first season of the show kicked off in August 2018 and promised viewers a glimpse inside into the lives of Johannesburg’s most successful and richest women. What they ended up getting was so much more.

How the second season will do without it’s arguably most interesting characters remains to be seen but season two premieres on Friday, October 18, at 7pm on 1Magic DStv channel 103.

