The Zumas are getting their own reality TV show

Former president Jacob Zuma and his family are set to get their own reality TV show soon.

IOL reported that producer Legend Manqele has confirmed he was filming with the former president’s family.

On Friday, Manqele posted several tweets of video clips and photos from the presidential homestead in Nkandla.

It’s an amazing life we live. Just left the presidential homestead in Nkandla. pic.twitter.com/e1otFvf1Lg — Legend Manqele (@LegendManqele) September 13, 2019

In one of the tweets, Manqele captioned a photo as follows: “Leaving president Jacob Zuma’s house after shooting the most amazing thing.”

Leaving president Jacob Zuma’s house after shooting the most amazing thing ???? #BARLEADER pic.twitter.com/23ZC2twFdy — Legend Manqele (@LegendManqele) September 13, 2019

In another post, he captioned a photo of 25-year-old Nonkanyiso Conco, who has a son with Zuma, as follows: “Meet the Zumas.”

Manqele told the publication that through Conco, South Africans would see the real presidential and family, while a number of questions would be answered.

The producer was quoted confirming his work relationship with Conco.

“The company is looking at walking a journey with her and it is going to be for public consumption through traditional media,” Manqele reportedly said.

He was further quoted as saying that Conco had numerous stories to share with the country and that he found her to be the most interesting.

Manqele told the publication that all of the Zuma family members would be part of the show.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.