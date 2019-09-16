Entertainment 16.9.2019 11:50 am

The Zumas are getting their own reality TV show

President Jacob Zuma and his family celebrate Father’s Day. Picture: Instagram via @firstladytzuma.

Producer Legend Manqele says that all of the family members will be part of the show.

Former president Jacob Zuma and his family are set to get their own reality TV show soon.

IOL reported that producer Legend Manqele has confirmed he was filming with the former president’s family.

On Friday, Manqele posted several tweets of video clips and photos from the presidential homestead in Nkandla.

In one of the tweets, Manqele captioned a photo as follows: “Leaving president Jacob Zuma’s house after shooting the most amazing thing.”

In another post, he captioned a photo of 25-year-old Nonkanyiso Conco, who has a son with Zuma, as follows: “Meet the Zumas.”

Manqele told the publication that through Conco, South Africans would see the real presidential and family, while a number of questions would be answered.

The producer was quoted confirming his work relationship with Conco.

“The company is looking at walking a journey with her and it is going to be for public consumption through traditional media,” Manqele reportedly said.

He was further quoted as saying that Conco had numerous stories to share with the country and that he found her to be the most interesting.

Manqele told the publication that all of the Zuma family members would be part of the show.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

