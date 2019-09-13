Carnival Row: The political fantasy series you should add to your binge list

What happens when Amazon Prime places a stellar cast of actors in steampunk Victorian world and then throws in a serial killer, a mysterious detective, oodles of gratuitous sex and violence, and fairies, pucks and all manner of mythical creatures?

You get a series that’s as sexy as Game Of Thrones with a pixie cut.

In this gritty computer-generated imagery world, a population of immigrant creatures battle to coexist with humans after their homelands are invaded by the empires of man. The creatures are forbidden to live, love or fly with freedom, but hope lives in darkness.

Human detective Rycroft Philostrate (Philo) and Vignette Stonemoss (a refugee fairy) rekindle a dangerous and forbidden affair, despite being in an increasingly intolerant society.

Vignette, played by hugely talented Cara Delevingne, has a secret that endangers Philo’s world during his most important case yet – investigating a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Carnival Row (aka The Row).

I came across this gem of a series while searching for something decent to watch online. Although my initial reaction when seeing a not-so fresh-looking Orlando Bloom in the role of Philo, I thought this guy really loves fooling around with fairies.

However, about 10 minutes in and once I came to grips with Bloom’s clearly aged face, I was hooked.

Based on a Travis Beacham original script, A Killing on Carnival Row, that’s had tongues wagging for more than 10 years in Hollywood, the series was well worth the wait.

The theme of Carnival Row, albeit with fairies and horned pucks, is strangely parallel to the current xenophobic tension in SA.

From the popular fairy bordellos to the halls of power, the series and its creators aptly portray the conflict that arises between humans and refugees and how this can divide society.

Created by Beacham and producer-screenwriter Rene Echevarria, this fantasy web television series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 30 and all eight episodes of season one are available for uninterrupted viewing.

And, given its edge-of-your-seat qualities and the cliffhanger endings of each episode, this is a good thing for gluttonous streamers like myself.

So confident – and rightfully so – were Amazon about the success of the series, that they announced in July that they had renewed the series for a second season. Yay!

Add this one to your weekend binge list and don’t forget to look out for some familiar faces from Game Of Thrones.

