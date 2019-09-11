Riky Rick launches Cotton Fest 2020 artwork

Following the announcement last month of the second annual Cotton Festival in February next year, festival curator and founder Riky Rick and his team yesterday launched the festival’s highly anticipated artwork.

The second edition of the festival is taking place on February 1 at The Station in Newtown, Johannesburg.

Having created a great buzz last year, the focus was on the creation of new and improved artwork for the second edition of the festival next year.

As with all events, the brand logo this year was used on various promotional material, including the merchandise, posters, flyers and TV advertisements.

The team realised the logo had become popular within the subculture when various graffiti pieces popped up in and around Johannesburg. The design team then worked on a new 2020 look and feel for the festival, which was launched online.

“Apart from the huge support we got from young people last year, the love we received for our simple logo was just insane,” said Rick. “So we decided to flip it up again for the festival next year.

“We kept the aesthetic clean and fresh. We included some feel good characters in the logo and tried to keep in the fun and lightheartedness.”

Early bird tickets are now on sale at Webtickets and Pick n Pay outlets nationwide.

