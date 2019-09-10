Allegations ‘without merit’ – DJ Fresh on sex assault accusations

DJ Fresh, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, has released an official statement after being implicated in a controversial Twitter thread, alleging he sexually assaulted a woman 18 years ago.

The list was created following the immense public concern for women’s safety after the brutal rape and murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

DJ Fresh dismissed allegations made in the now-deleted Twitter thread, calling the accusations “reckless”.

In a statement, he said the claims were “without merit”, denying the alleged events had taken place with the person he was in a relationship with over 18 years ago.

“I have, in the past, chosen to ignore this person but due to the implications of the most recent statements, the matter has been referred to my attorneys to handle.

“I am not in a position to comment further at this time,” DJ Fresh said.

