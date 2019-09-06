A new Idols-type reality show is looking for SA’s next top preacher

In a press release on Thursday, it was announced that South Africans will soon be treated to the first local television talent show focusing on uncovering talented preachers.

Titled ‘Calling The Called’, the production will “showcase gifted yet undiscovered preachers of the gospel from townships, rural areas, suburbia and beyond”.

“As a first of its kind, this show will highlight existing potential pulpit talent that exists on our shores yet has been ignored for so long. Almost 80% of South Africans subscribe to Christianity, indicating an appetite for fresh and innovative content directed at this demographic,” said spokesperson Ngwako Serepe.

They have not, however, announced which channel the show will air on. When called for comment about it, Serepe said they were deliberately withholding that info in order to build interest and excitement at first.

They did reveal, though, that for 13 weeks, contestants would be put through “rigorous challenges” to prove if they were worthy of the ultimate prize in an Idols-style format.

“Viewers will also be given an opportunity to vote for their favourite candidate as episodes unfold. In the first stages of the program, there will be five formidable judges to adjudicate the process. Among those, a different celebrity judge will feature weekly.”

Produced by a company called Zallywood, Calling The Called will be holding auditions throughout Gauteng searching for candidates to be country’s next best preacher.

The competition will be open to all South Africans from the age of 21, while foreign nationals with working permits would also be allowed to enter.

Zallywood director Ruth Mabona hailed the show as a trailblazer in its category: “We have seen shows about talented singers and soccer players, but this is unique in this category of television content.”

Auditions would be held throughout Gauteng on the following days:

17 September 2019- Pretoria State Theatre (from 08h00)

18 September 2019- Walter Sisulu Square (Soweto)

19 September 2019- Jo’burg Theatre

The ultimate winner, they revealed, would walk away with prizes worth R1 million and a new car.

(Edited by Charles Cilliers)

