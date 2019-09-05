Female Gagasi FM hosts stage walkout in protest of alleged sexual impropriety at the station

Female employees at regional radio station Gagasi FM have staged a walkout on Thursday morning citing workplace exploitation and mistreatment.

As a result, a number of the station’s female co-hosts will not be on air today.

According to entertainment commentator and TV presenter Phil Mphela, the walkout was initiated by the co-host of the station’s breakfast show Nonjabulo Zwane. Zwane reportedly left in the middle of her show called The Uprising.

Her actions have reportedly prompted other women at the station to air their grievances. Allegations of sexually predatory behaviour have also been made against men at the station.

Update: the walkout was ignited by @NjabsZwane leaving mid-show of The Uprising — a show she co hosts. But I am told the walkout has now illuminated the problems females have had at Gagasi. Allegations of sexual predatory behavior made against men at the station — Kgopolo Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) September 5, 2019

Zwane took to Twitter to share her grievances in a series of tweets alongside the hashtags #Sikhatele and #Sesikhatele (we’re tired).

She began by reflecting on the case of murdered Eskom employee Thembisile Yende, who was killed by her boyfriend and her body was hidden in her office where it was later found.

I'm on my way to work now in an Uber driven by a man. I AM SHIT SCARED ???? — uSisi Onebhesi (@NjabsZwane) September 5, 2019

She later explained her decision to leave, stating that she did it on behalf of every woman in the country that woke up dreading going to work because of having to work in close proximity with predators.

I've caused a bit of a panic by leaving mid-show…sorry not sorry. If men want a SA with no woman, it's fine, then we must give them that. I'm tired of us not feeling safe even AT WORK. I thought of #ThembisileYende this morning and was triggered kabhlungu. They are killing us — uSisi Onebhesi (@NjabsZwane) September 5, 2019

I'm sad…I'm disappointed…I'm angry…KUBHLUNGU! I haven't stopped crying since the beginning of this week because our reality is just so bleak.

Umuntu ukhuliselwa ukubulawa njengemvu!

FOR WHAAAAT ???? — uSisi Onebhesi (@NjabsZwane) September 5, 2019

Just like #UyineneMrwetjana PROMISE YOURSELF THAT YOU WILL FIGHT!

When they've killed us they must say "yoh, I struggled with that one!" — uSisi Onebhesi (@NjabsZwane) September 5, 2019

“Siyapanswa (our bums are smacked) AT WORK… rude comments are made about our bodies AT WORK… boardroom meetings are uncomfortable for women AT WORK… our asses are brushed against ‘by mistake’ AT WORK,” she tweeted.

– Siyapanswa AT WORK…

– rude comments are made about our bodies AT WORK…

– boardroom meetings are uncomfortable for women AT WORK…

– our asses are brushed against "by mistake" AT WORK#SESIKHATHELE — uSisi Onebhesi (@NjabsZwane) September 5, 2019

I'm in the toilet SHAKING! I don't know how this is all going to pan out but THANK YOU @brightntuli for standing with me ❤️

Ladies, @Zistolive @NomfundoCM @DjLeSoulSa the ball is in your court. We've given the guys @gagasifm what they want #SESIKHATHELE — uSisi Onebhesi (@NjabsZwane) September 5, 2019

Zwane has since been inundated with messages of support.

Afternoon drive co-host Nofundo Clarissa then shared her decision to follow suit, adding that she was inspired by Zwane’s move.

So! @NjabsZwane started something today! Women are not safe around ANY MAN! Even at work! So @XolileSports and I will not be apart of @gagasifm ‘s Afternoon Drive Show @thedrivekzn #Sesikhathele pic.twitter.com/6SHp2DJE7U — Nomfundo Clarissa (@NomfundoCM) September 5, 2019

The station issued a statement via Twitter regarding Zwane’s move and claimed that both she and Clarissa “are well and receiving adequate support”.

“We acknowledge the walk-off by Njabs & Bright from #TheUprising. Both ladies are well and receiving adequate support. We also stand in solidarity with them and the women and children of KZN as they continue to be unjustly harassed and murdered. This needs to stop! #Sesikhathele,” read the tweet.

We acknowledge the walk off by Njabs & Bright from #TheUprising. Both ladies are well and receiving adequate support. We also stand in solidarity with them and the women and children of KZN as they continue to be unjustly harassed and murdered. This needs to stop! #Sesikhathele pic.twitter.com/UyMfw7Teu0 — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) September 5, 2019

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.