Entertainment 5.9.2019 11:02 am

Female Gagasi FM hosts stage walkout in protest of alleged sexual impropriety at the station

Citizen reporter
05 Sept 2019 - Female Gagasi FM DJs stage a walkout to protest the ill-treatment of the station's female employees | Image: Twitter

The station issued a statement via Twitter regarding Nonjabulo Zwane’s move and claim that both she and Nofundo Clarissa ‘are well and receiving adequate support’.

Female employees at regional radio station Gagasi FM have staged a walkout on Thursday morning citing workplace exploitation and mistreatment.

As a result, a number of the station’s female co-hosts will not be on air today.

According to entertainment commentator and TV presenter Phil Mphela, the walkout was initiated by the co-host of the station’s breakfast show Nonjabulo Zwane. Zwane reportedly left in the middle of her show called The Uprising.

Her actions have reportedly prompted other women at the station to air their grievances. Allegations of sexually predatory behaviour have also been made against men at the station.

Zwane took to Twitter to share her grievances in a series of tweets alongside the hashtags #Sikhatele and #Sesikhatele (we’re tired).

She began by reflecting on the case of murdered Eskom employee Thembisile Yende, who was killed by her boyfriend and her body was hidden in her office where it was later found.

She later explained her decision to leave, stating that she did it on behalf of every woman in the country that woke up dreading going to work because of having to work in close proximity with predators.

“Siyapanswa (our bums are smacked) AT WORK… rude comments are made about our bodies AT WORK… boardroom meetings are uncomfortable for women AT WORK… our asses are brushed against ‘by mistake’ AT WORK,” she tweeted.

Zwane has since been inundated with messages of support.

Afternoon drive co-host Nofundo Clarissa then shared her decision to follow suit, adding that she was inspired by Zwane’s move.

The station issued a statement via Twitter regarding Zwane’s move and claimed that both she and Clarissa “are well and receiving adequate support”.

We acknowledge the walk-off by Njabs & Bright from #TheUprising. Both ladies are well and receiving adequate support. We also stand in solidarity with them and the women and children of KZN as they continue to be unjustly harassed and murdered. This needs to stop! #Sesikhathele,” read the tweet. 

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

