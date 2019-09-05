Ndlovu Youth Choir through to the final of America’s Got Talent

The Ndlovu Youth Choir, which has been wowing television audiences on America’s Got Talent, announced on their Facebook page on Thursday morning that they are through to the final of the prestigious show.

They said: “Dreams do come true!”

Viewers vote for the performances they most enjoy, and the final results came in on Wednesday night.

The Limpopo-based choir received a standing ovation after their amazing performance in the semifinals. They have consistently wowed the judging panel with their energetic covers of classic pop songs.

They chose Whitney Houston’s song Higher Love for their semifinal act, and it was enough to take them to the final round, and they may yet go all the way.

The choir wrote on social media: “We pray that our performance was a reminder to the world that we are all connected by our spirit of humanity. Love is an unbreakable force which will always conquer hate.”

