DStv Delicious reaches out to Tiwa Savage

Kaunda Selisho
DStv Delicious | Image: Supplied

DStv Delicious says they are aware of Tiwa Savage’s tweet and that they are ‘in discussions’ with her management.

Organisers of the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival have reached out to Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage following her decision to pull out of their upcoming event citing the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

“The DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival is aware of Tiwa Savage’s tweet, and is in discussions with her management,” read part of a statement issued by organisers.

“As a Festival, we have always been an inclusive event with our gates open to everybody, irrespective of where they come from. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination and will continue to ensure that the festival is a safe and inclusive place for all,” added organisers.

