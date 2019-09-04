DStv Delicious reaches out to Tiwa Savage

Organisers of the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival have reached out to Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage following her decision to pull out of their upcoming event citing the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this. — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) September 4, 2019

“The DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival is aware of Tiwa Savage’s tweet, and is in discussions with her management,” read part of a statement issued by organisers.

We are aware of Tiwa Savage’s tweet and are in discussions with her management. We have always been an inclusive event, with our gates open to everybody. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination and will continue to ensure that the festival is safe and inclusive for all. pic.twitter.com/h0BFeGjRDX — DStv Delicious Festival (@DeliciousFestSA) September 4, 2019

“As a Festival, we have always been an inclusive event with our gates open to everybody, irrespective of where they come from. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination and will continue to ensure that the festival is a safe and inclusive place for all,” added organisers.

