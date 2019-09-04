Entertainment 4.9.2019 12:17 pm

Tiwa Savage pulls out of DStv Delicious Fest amid xenophobic attacks

Kaunda Selisho
Tiwa Savage | Image: Instagram

Savage’s decision was prompted by what seems to be an unverified video of a Nigerian man allegedly being killed by South Africans.

Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage has become the latest artist to cut ties with South Africa in a show of solidarity against the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in the country.

She was scheduled to perform at the annual event later this month alongside the likes of DJ Zinhle, Corrine Bailey Rae, DJ Shimza, and Lira to name a few.

RELATED: AKA claims his Nigerian footy tweets were misinterpreted

Fans tried to correct Savage but she was steadfast in her decision.

Her announcement was met with a lot of disdain and sarcasm from a South African Twitter user who hurled abuse at her in response.

Savage even took the time to respond to some of the replies.

DSTV Delicious organisers have yet to issue a statement.

