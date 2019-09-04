Tiwa Savage pulls out of DStv Delicious Fest amid xenophobic attacks

Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage has become the latest artist to cut ties with South Africa in a show of solidarity against the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in the country.

Shout out to @TiwaSavage on her jam in the #LionKing album, #KeysToTheKingdom! ???????? We can’t wait to see what she will serve at the DSTV Delicious stage. Get your tickets today: https://t.co/2Qzo3wUTkj pic.twitter.com/OJ1RqWNBGP — DStv Delicious Festival (@DeliciousFestSA) July 19, 2019

She was scheduled to perform at the annual event later this month alongside the likes of DJ Zinhle, Corrine Bailey Rae, DJ Shimza, and Lira to name a few.

Savage’s decision was prompted by what seems to be an unverified video of a Nigerian man allegedly being killed by South Africans.

I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this. — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) September 4, 2019

Fans tried to correct Savage but she was steadfast in her decision.

Her announcement was met with a lot of disdain and sarcasm from a South African Twitter user who hurled abuse at her in response.

I think most of these tweets are based on these viral fake videos. Even the 2 that died yesterday were South Africans who were shot by a shop owner. — ukhanki (@TboozeSA) September 4, 2019

While on it… please tell your fellow Nigerians to leave our country. The must go now. — Master P ???????? (@Master_P_61703) September 4, 2019

I’m going to need all these celebrities cancelling to get their facts right before being dizzy with their tweets. Who was butchered? — Khanyisa. (@_BobieK) September 4, 2019

And the Festival won't be canceled because you're not coming… You worth nothing here in South Africa pic.twitter.com/U3G9DZBt7L — 2013???? ???????????? (@MadikelaMakgaba) September 4, 2019

Guys who is this Tiwa Savage? She related to 21 Savage? pic.twitter.com/yaJsTC6TN8 — Cam'ron Troy (@KingKilla013) September 4, 2019

There’s no butchering that’s happening? Stop spreading fake news ???????? — fat gal (@ThickLeeyonce) September 4, 2019

You're so irresponsible Tiwa. Do your homework sisi! https://t.co/bvVsCA5qzO — Sibahle ????❤️???????? (@SibahleMo) September 4, 2019

Savage even took the time to respond to some of the replies.

I’m not in support of drug dealing nor am I in support of killing. The solution to fighting drug crime is not killing my dear brother https://t.co/j9R55aCPKD — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) September 4, 2019

DSTV Delicious organisers have yet to issue a statement.

