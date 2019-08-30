A Disney TV guide for kids on holiday

September is just days away. With it comes warmer weather, all the marvelous colours and scents of spring and, every parent’s nightmare … the school holidays.

While the break is great for the kids, it is the bane of working parents who, in addition to the daily grind at the office, have to now also plan an entertainment roster.

And, let’s get real, who actually has the energy to take the kids to the movies after a long and stressful slog at the office?

Luckily, the Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD have got you covered with their stellar lineup of awesome viewing for the kids of all ages over their school break.

From cooking shows to amazing animated series and everything else in between, here’s just a taste of what the kids can look forward to from their first day at home.

Disney Channel (DStv 303)

Sydney to the Max

Weekdays until September 13 at 5.40pm

This entertaining comedy sees middle school girl Sydney Reynolds navigate the challenges of growing up in a house with three generations under one roof: herself, single dad Max and progressive grandmother Judy.

Disney Cookabout

Saturdays in September at 10.15am

In this cookery game show, set in Johannesburg, groups of two young chefs head out to explore where the food on our tables comes from and then head back to the amazing kitchen to rustle up some tasty dishes. The hosts are Kirsten Mohamed and Mthunzi Ntoyi.

Disney XD (DStv 304)

Big Hero 6: The Series

Weekdays, September 23 to October 4 at 5.25pm

Great news for fans of hit animated series Big Hero 6 – season two launches in September. Having defeated Obake, Big Hero 6 have arrived as real superheroes. But when San Fransokyo becomes overrun by monsters, the future of Big Hero 6 and the city hang in the balance.

Space Chickens in Space

Monday 2nd to Friday 20th at 5pm

The zany animated series, Space Chickens in Space, is back on Disney XD in September. In this surreal comedy, which combines sci-fi absurdity with the even more baffling world of everyday school life, three chickens are mistakenly enrolled at an elite space academy.

Disney Junior (DStv 309)

T.O.T.S.

Weekdays from Monday, September 16, at 4.30pm

September sees the launch of the new animated series, T.O.T.S., on Disney Junior. The toddlers will love being part of the adventures of Pip the Penguin and Freddy the Flamingo as they set about delivering baby animals to their parents.

P.J. Masks

Weekdays from 2nd to 20th at 6pm

Popular animated series PJ Masks returns to Disney Junior for the month of September. The little ones will be delighted with the first episode as Luna Girl steals the moon crystal to power her Mega-Magnet, creating a portal that pulls stuff up from the city. Of course, the brave PJ Masks go to the moon to stop her!

So, parents, with Disney having done all the holiday entertainment groundwork for you, all you have to worry about now is that the kids have an endless supply TV snacks and treats to munch on as they stay glued to their screens.

