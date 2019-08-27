Steve Harvey to host South African version of ‘Family Feud’

Get ready, Mzansi! A South African edition of the popular game show ‘Family Feud’ is on its way – and American host Steve Harvey will serve as the show’s presenter.

The star announced the news at a press briefing in Johannesburg yesterday saying that the show’s format will remain exactly the same but will, naturally, cater to a local audience.

“Same format, except it will be an hour long,” Steve confirms. “The difference is, some of the questions will be catered to the African culture so it can more relatable. The beauty of it is, Africans deserve to see each other on TV.”

The host says that he is excited to bring the show to South Africa. “This was all my idea. I have great partners with Freemantle, who is the production company of ‘Family Feud’ that’s gone digital, globally,” he says. “I was in Botswana last November and Africa has been on my vision board for eight to nine years now. I wanted to come home and do something in my homeland.

He adds “Yes, America is my home and I have a great family there, great friends and great relationships. That’s home but it’s not my homeland. Africa is my homeland. I’ve always wanted to come here and own land. Do something meaningful. And since ‘Family Feud’ was so popular, I thought, you know what would be great: ‘If African families played against African families and I hosted that’. Eventually my goal is to have South Africa play against Ghana, Joburg against Durban… My goal is to have it that way. And to have it so massive, almost like a soccer game.”

Steve also confirmed that he will be living in South Africa for the next few months as filming of the show commences. However, Steve says that he has big plans for South Africa in the future. “‘Family Feud’ is just the beginning. We’re talking about really producing some shows here. And maybe just sharing with you some of the tricks that’s done in Hollywood,” he says. “This continent has people in it that are so talented – the singers, the athletes, the businesses, the minds that’s over here, the absolute brilliant people. That’s your greatest commodity. It ain’t you’re gold or your diamonds, it’s your people.”

‘Family Feud’ sees two families compete to name the most popular responses to gathered survey questions in order to win cash and prizes. The show first premiered in 1976 and Steve took over hosting responsibilities back in 2010. The show has been adapted in over 50 territories around the world.

With South Africa having eleven official languages, Steve explains that “You have to have at least one or two family members that speak English. The other three don’t have to. That’s even more comedy for me because if I have to refer back to your captain every time I come to you for an answer and you give me an answer I don’t understand, that’s instant comedy for me. It’s great entertainment. We don’t have a problem with the diversity part of it at all.”

South Africans will be updated on audition details soon and filming is expected to commence from October 2019 while the show is set to air in early 2020.

