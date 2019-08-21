WATCH: Reeva Steenkamp’s family releases trailer of ‘tell-all’ documentary

Reeva Steenkamp’s family plans to tell her story “through the eyes of her loved ones” in an upcoming documentary, My Name is Reeva.

The model, who would have turned 34 on Monday, was shot dead on Valentines Day 2013 by her Paralympian boyfriend, Oscar Pistorius. Pistorius is currently serving 13 years in prison for murder.

A teaser for the doccie was uploaded on Uprise.Africa, a crowdfunding platform which is raising funds for it.

The documentary is to be directed and co-produced by Warren Batchelor and Tony Miguel. According to a statement by Uprise.Africa, the film will tell the “story of Reeva Steenkamp through the eyes of her loved ones, including her mother June Steenkamp and her father Barry.”

“Through this documentary, we are determined to tell Reeva’s story, people will get to see another side that seeks to answer some of the questions that have been left unanswered, the truth,” said June Steenkamp.

During an interview with The Mail on Sunday, former rugby player Francois Hougaard, who was romantically involved with Reeva before she dated Oscar, spoke out about how her death had affected him.

The two remained friends after their split and it was widely speculated that Oscar was jealous of their friendship.

“Everyone was saying I sent Reeva a message and that’s why he shot her. I had nothing to do with her any more but it’s all people were asking me about. Mentally, that was a really tough thing to go through,” he said at the time.

Watch the trailer below:

