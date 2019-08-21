Entertainment 21.8.2019 09:57 am

Michael Jackson art show opens in Finland despite controversy

AFP Relaxnews
US popstar Michael Jackson addresses a press conference at the O2 arena in London, on March 5, 2009. Pop megastar Michael Jackson announced Thursday he will play a series of comeback concerts in London in July, his first major shows for over a decade. Four years after his infamous child abuse trial, the 50-year-old eccentric singer confirmed he will play 10 gigs at the giant London O2 arena starting on July 8. AFP PHOTO/Carl de Souza

US popstar Michael Jackson addresses a press conference at the O2 arena in London, on March 5, 2009. Pop megastar Michael Jackson announced Thursday he will play a series of comeback concerts in London in July, his first major shows for over a decade. Four years after his infamous child abuse trial, the 50-year-old eccentric singer confirmed he will play 10 gigs at the giant London O2 arena starting on July 8. AFP PHOTO/Carl de Souza

Some organisations refused to sponsor the exhibition over concerns about the controversies surrounding the singer, despite not having seen the show.

An exhibition of art inspired by Michael Jackson opened Tuesday in Helsinki with organisers insisting it was not a “celebration” of the singer, still dogged by abuse allegations a decade after his death.

“Michael Jackson: On the Wall” brings together old and new works depicting the iconic pop star and his impact on popular culture, by artists including Andy Warhol, American photographer David LaChapelle and British potter Grayson Perry.

The show of 90 works first hung in London’s National Portrait Gallery in 2018 to widespread critical acclaim. It then toured in Paris and Bonn before coming to Helsinki.

The German and Finnish shows come after a new raft of allegations that Jackson groomed and sexually assaulted children, detailed in the 2018 documentary “Finding Neverland”.

The exhibition will nevertheless run in the Finnish capital “as planned”, organisers said, with a text at the entrance acknowledging that “current conversations may have changed the way the exhibition is interpreted”.

“We can’t shy away from these difficult subjects and we of course condemn all kinds of abuse,” Arja Miller, chief curator at Espoo Museum of Modern Art, told AFP.

“But we also want to provide a platform for open discussion and for artists’ voices,” she said.

“This exhibition and these artists are not celebrating Michael Jackson, but analysing his meaning in our culture,” Miller added.

– Sponsors scared away –

Miller said some organisations refused to sponsor the exhibition over concerns about the controversies surrounding the singer, despite not having seen the show.

“I’m convinced that if everyone would have seen the exhibition they’d gladly be our partner because the exhibition is so diverse,” she told AFP.

Many of the Jackson-inspired works veer between the gaudy and the grotesque, including an oversized golden statue of the megastar with his pet chimpanzee, Bubbles, by Paul McCarthy.

Elsewhere, a life-size portrait by Kehinde Wiley, commissioned by Jackson himself shortly before his death in 2009, features the star in jewelled armour on horseback surrounded by cherubs, after a portrait by Rubens of King Philip II of Spain.

The Romanian artist Dan Mihaltianu’s installation draws on the impact of Jackson’s seminal 1992 concert in post-Communist Bucharest, using newspaper photos alongside concert footage.

Mihaltianu said that interest in his piece, from 1994, has grown again every time Michael Jackson has hit the headlines over the years.

“He will stay as an icon somehow, you cannot just erase him,” Mihaltianu told AFP.

“I remember already when he died, people were kind of, ‘OK, now he’s got to rest in peace.’ But 10 years later, it’s a new story coming up.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tributes flow in for Jackson on the 10th anniversary of his death 25.6.2019
Parents vote on dropping Michael Jackson’s name from his old school hall 27.4.2019
Paris Jackson denies reports of suicide attempt 17.3.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 