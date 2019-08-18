Meet the Idols SA top 17 finalists

Idols SA on Sunday announced its top 17 finalists and divided South Africans, who took to social media to voice their opinions. Though most were happy with the finalist, some said there were others who should not have been left out.

These are the top 17 finalists for this year:

1.Andy Keys from Embalenhle, Secunda. He told Idols SA that the first thing he would do should he win the competition would be to “go thank my dad for always supporting me and my music career.”

The gents are on a roll as Andy Keys becomes the fourth lad to make it into the Top 16! #IdolsSA CLICK FOR MORE: https://t.co/dBwFoRK6Rm pic.twitter.com/phWpBBSf9N — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 18, 2019

2.Craig Jordaan from Elsies River, who said he would “give thanks to God” should he win the competition.

The winning formula is simple. Hardwork X Talent. Meet Finalist Number 2, Craig! #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/il5hNmJGoM — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 18, 2019

3.Dinky from Ennerdale said she would “give myself a pat on the back because it is important to acknowledge that hard work pays off”.

It's another shot at stardom for Dinky! She's in your #IdolsSA Top 16! TAP FOR MORE: https://t.co/dBwFoRK6Rm pic.twitter.com/RZbjRyLy4G — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 18, 2019

4.Innocentia Sibi from Khuma, Stilfontein said she would “thank the Almighty for placing me in the right place at the right time. I’d then buy a house and invest in my music.”

30 year old teacher Innocentia schooled us on how to slay it on stage! Congrats and welcome to the #IdolsSA Top 16 sis! TAP FOR MORE: https://t.co/dBwFoRK6Rm pic.twitter.com/gEKpL9Aorm — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 18, 2019

5.Louise Nicholls from Strandfontein Village said she would “give thanks to my Almighty and go home and celebrate with my loved ones.”

Louise lives to sing another day and we can't wait to hear more of that sultry voice! #IdolsSA https://t.co/dBwFoRK6Rm pic.twitter.com/HYOy7wKAlw — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 18, 2019

6.Luyolo Yuba from King Williams Town said he would “probably jump up and down and then thank everyone who showed their love and support for me throughout my journey.”

Hayini maan ????The dreamy voiced Luyolo is going to be singing for your votes! Welcome to the Top 16 #IdolsSA CLICK FOR MORE: https://t.co/dBwFoRK6Rm pic.twitter.com/B35LpRxnSN — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 18, 2019

7.Micayla Oelofse from Port Elizabeth said she would “would go and buy myself a beautiful grand piano.”

Yaaas wena mo'ghel! The first spot in the Top 16 goes to @TelkomZA Pop Up auditionee, Micayla! #IdolsSA #TelkomFam pic.twitter.com/nwHV0uRSA3 — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 18, 2019

8.Mmangaliso Gumbi from Ladysmith said she would “celebrate with my family and friends over dinner”.

Secure the spot sis! Mmangaliso came, saw and conquered! She's your 15th contestant in the #IdolsSA Top 16! CLICK FOR MORE: https://t.co/dBwFoRK6Rm pic.twitter.com/cmGuaALBo9 — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 18, 2019

9.Nolo Seodisha from Soshanguve he would “travel Africa”.

It's a bittersweet victory for Nolo and he now has to take on the #IdolsSA Top 16 without his brother. CLICK FOR MORE: https://t.co/dBwFoRK6Rm pic.twitter.com/L2XJUSPp2T — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 18, 2019

10.Nqobile Gumede from Kwamashu

The undeniable comeback kid of the season! Nqobile bounced back and straight into the Top 16 and we couldn't be prouder! What a legend! #IdolsSA HIT THE LINK FOR MORE: https://t.co/dBwFoRK6Rm pic.twitter.com/GlZSejXlNj — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 18, 2019

11. Sizwe Hlatshwayo from Emalahleni, who said he would “use the winnings to work on my music career and achieve my entrepreneurship goals. I’d also be thrilled for a better life for me and my family.”

All the emotions! All the feels! But it's all worth it in the end! Sizwe is officially an #IdolsSA Top 16 contender! CLICK FOR MORE: https://t.co/dBwFoRK6Rm pic.twitter.com/hVpW0CW5lj — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 18, 2019

12.Sneziey from Umlazi

Yaaas babes! Ain't no laryngitis gonna hold you down boo! Run towards your destiny! Congrats Sneziey #IdolsSA TAP FOR MORE: https://t.co/dBwFoRK6Rm pic.twitter.com/3SIQWTZhiq — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 18, 2019

13.Treasure Mngadi from KwaMashu said he would “take mom on a week-long vacation wherever she wants to go”.

That moment of joy! It's a well deserved YES for Treasure! Welcome to the #IdolsSA Top 16. CLICK FOR MORE: https://t.co/dBwFoRK6Rm pic.twitter.com/vs4vZ1v1hp — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 18, 2019

14.Viggy Qwabe from Stanger said she would “like to use some of my winnings to support an orphanage or children’s home”.

It's an #IdolsSA FIRST! Both Viggy and Virginia are going through! The twins have made it a Top 17! TAP FOR MORE: https://t.co/dBwFoRK6Rm pic.twitter.com/cRHYFboTwW — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 18, 2019

15.Virginia Qwabe from Stanger said she would “like to sponsor talented people in remote or rural areas who don’t have the means to come to the big cities and showcase their talent”.

16.Xola Toto from Cape Town said she would “use the winnings to build a home for my mother and siblings”.

Giiirl! We're in our feelings too! Congratulations Xola, it's time to slay in the #IdolsSA Top 16! CLICK FOR MORE: https://t.co/dBwFoRK6Rm pic.twitter.com/9ZH2tri1yo — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 18, 2019

17.Zia Fielies from Manenberg, Cape Town

She gave her heart and they gave her a place in the Top 16. Congratulations Zia! Welcome to the #IdolsSA history books ???? CLICK FOR MORE: https://t.co/dBwFoRK6Rm pic.twitter.com/DrbgCsasKq — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 18, 2019

