Meet the Idols SA top 17 finalists

Citizen reporter
Picture: Idols South Africa/Twitter

Xola Toto has made it to the top 17.

Idols SA on Sunday announced its top 17 finalists and divided South Africans, who took to social media to voice their opinions. Though most were happy with the finalist, some said there were others who should not have been left out.

These are the top 17 finalists for this year:

1.Andy Keys from Embalenhle, Secunda. He told Idols SA that the first thing he would do should he win the competition would be to “go thank my dad for always supporting me and my music career.”

2.Craig Jordaan from Elsies River, who said he would “give thanks to God” should he win the competition.

3.Dinky from Ennerdale said she would “give myself a pat on the back because it is important  to acknowledge that hard work pays off”.

4.Innocentia Sibi from Khuma, Stilfontein said she would “thank the Almighty for placing me in the right place at the right time. I’d then buy a house and invest in my music.”

5.Louise Nicholls from Strandfontein Village said she would “give thanks to my Almighty and go home and celebrate with my loved ones.”

6.Luyolo Yuba from King Williams Town said he would “probably jump up and down and then thank everyone who showed their love and support for me throughout my journey.”

7.Micayla Oelofse from Port Elizabeth said she would “would go and buy myself a beautiful grand piano.”

8.Mmangaliso Gumbi from Ladysmith said she would “celebrate with my family and friends over dinner”.

9.Nolo Seodisha from Soshanguve he would “travel Africa”.

10.Nqobile Gumede from Kwamashu

11. Sizwe Hlatshwayo from Emalahleni, who said he would “use the winnings to work on my music career and achieve my entrepreneurship goals. I’d also be thrilled for a better life for me and my family.”

12.Sneziey from Umlazi

13.Treasure Mngadi from KwaMashu  said he would “take mom on a week-long vacation wherever she wants to go”.

14.Viggy Qwabe from Stanger said she would “like to use some of my winnings to support an orphanage or children’s home”.

15.Virginia Qwabe from Stanger said she would “like to sponsor talented people in remote or rural areas who don’t have the means to come to the big cities and showcase their talent”.

16.Xola Toto from Cape Town said she would “use the winnings to build a home for my mother and siblings”.

17.Zia Fielies from Manenberg, Cape Town

