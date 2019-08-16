AKA to crash couples’ weddings in new reality show

South Africa’s biggest-selling contemporary hip-hop artist, AKA, will wow unsuspecting couples at their wedding receptions in Lifetime’s newest local special 2 Weddings & a Superstar.

In 2 Weddings & a Superstar, which airs on Monday, September 9, at 8.05pm, AKA will surprise and then serenade two bridal couples on the most important day of their lives in this once-off special, produced by Okuhle Media.

Each couple is unaware that their wedding day will see one of the country’s biggest stars take the stage in a surprise twist that will thrill the guests at their wedding reception!

AKA says he is honoured to play a part in the couples’ life stories.

“I have made some music and drawn some inspiration in terms of the style in some of the songs that I’ve made, that are kind of tailor-made for weddings. So, it’s a cool experience for me to be able to enhance somebody’s big day in this way.

“Hopefully for our couples, their weddings are going to be something they will remember in a really positive light for the rest of their lives.”

The carefully selected couples are die-hard AKA fans.

The heartfelt Lifetime wedding special will kick off the channel’s first Wedding Week which starts on Monday, September 9.

Head of programming at A+E Networks Africa, Fatime Kaba said: “Wedding Week is a celebration of the romance, the excitement and the drama that is synonymous with weddings and wedding planning.

“From AKA crashing weddings to a long list of new and exclusive wedding-themed reality shows and movies, viewers will get to experience all the highs and lows associated with tying the knot – as only Lifetime can deliver.”

Info

• Wedding Week highlights include new and exclusive seasons of hit shows Four Weddings (September 11 at 8.05pm) and Bridezilla (September 12 at 8.05pm) and the premiere of Marrying Millions (September 13 at 9pm) from the producers of 90-Day Fiancé.

• Viewers can also expect new Lifetime original wedding movies (weekdays from 2.35pm and weekends from 7.20pm) and wall-to-wall wedding content all day on the Saturday and Sunday.

• Don’t miss Wedding Week in September. It is filled with big stars, beautiful brides, and crazy drama. On Lifetime Africa, channel 131.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.