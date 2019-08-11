Metro FM apologises over Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi Twitter poll

Metro FM found itself at the receiving end of that word DJ Fresh was suspended for after running a Twitter poll on Miss SA winner Zozibini Tunzi’s looks on Saturday.

In a poll that has since been deleted, the station’s official Twitter account shared a poll asking listeners of The Wkndr show if they thought Tunzi was “stunning, just ok or wrong choice”.

The poll had already garnered more than 2,000 votes by the time it was removed. The station then replaced the poll with a congratulatory tweet.

The station received criticism from social media users who also called for its boycott.

In a statement, Metro said it was aware of the poll, and added it was “unapproved” content shared without endorsement from the station.

“Metro FM does not stand for the content of this poll and distance ourselves from it. We consider this to be totally against our ethos and brand values.

“We together with the rest of South Africa celebrate women of all background, and are truly proud of the new Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi. We sincerely apologise to her and the rest of South Africa unreservedly,” said the station in a statement.

It further said it would investigate the matter and carry out “internal measures” against those found responsible.

Read the full statement below:

Tunzi won the hearts of South Africans on Friday after winning the Miss SA title she had been longing for from as early as 2012.

She has received congratulatory messages from legendary actors Florence Masebe, John Kani and Minister Nathi Mthethwa, to name just a few.

Responding to the messages, Tunzi wrote: “I am realising more with every passing minute the responsibility that comes with the platform I have just acquired. I intend to use it as positively and as effectively as possible. Thank you so much for taking time to congratulate me. I’m very honoured.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.