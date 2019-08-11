Hlaudi Motsoeneng could soon be a TV reality show star – report

The often bizarre life of former SABC chief operating officer turned politician Hlaudi Motsoeneng is set for yet another strange turn, with a TV production company looking to make a reality show about him.

A recent report following an inquiry into the SABC made harsh findings against him, though he immediately brushed them off.

Earlier this year, he confidently predicted he would rule South Africa as its new president, but his African Content Movement (ACM) party did not come close to winning a single seat in the National Assembly in May.

Motsoeneng, known as “Mr 90%” for his diktat to the national broadcaster to have 90% of content from local artists, formed the ACM in December, with grand designs to address issues including poverty, land, unemployment, and education. He dismissed the ANC as the “old testament”, while proclaiming the ACM the future.

This week, in response to findings that he and several others had presided over a reign of terror at the SABC by abusing power over journalists and the newsroom, he countered: “We did nothing wrong.”

He was referring to himself as well as then communications minister Faith Muthambi, who was found to also have abused her power as minister to influence editorial decisions by intimidating journalists and insisting on being followed by them while conducting ANC campaign work.

Sunday World has now reported that Keabetse Mokoena’s Prosperita Productions is looking to create a reality show that might air on DStv’s Moja Love channel, though Motsoeneng would apparently prefer having a documentary made about his life.

If given the green light, South Africans stand to get a chance to see the ACM president’s family interactions and other personal affairs.

Mokoena told the tabloid that South Africans are apparently interested in whether Motsoeneng “wears pyjamas” and other personal details about his life.

Motsoeneng reportedly said he was “thinking about [doing] it”.

(Edited by Charles Cilliers)

