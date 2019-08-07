10 reasons why you should attend Parklife Festival

The long weekend is upon us as Joburg’s favourite outdoor music and lifestyle festival returns for the eighth annual Parklife Gourmet Food & Music Festival at Emmarentia Botanical Gardens on Friday.

Many have their tickets already and will be spending the public holiday in the gardens, celebrating Women’s Day with great live music and yummy food.

For those who have still not grabbed their tickets, you better do so fast – and here are the 10 reasons why:

1. Parklife Gourmet Food & Music Festival is on Women’s Day and you have the Friday off.

2. You get to spend your public holiday in the beautiful Emmarentia Botanical Gardens.

3. Tickets are ridiculously affordable.

4. Because it’s on Women’s Day, women get tickets at a special price.

5. The entire family can enjoy the day, so bring the kids.

6. There will be loads of tasty gourmet food options to feed your appetite.

7. There is a top selection of local live acts to entertain you throughout the day.

8. For the gin enthusiast, the bars have a craft gin section.

9. Joburg is getting ready for spring, so enjoy the day under the sun with beautiful warm weather.

10. There’s no life like the Parklife.

Festival director Damon Forbes says apart from food, gin and crafts among the trees, live acts are also in store for festivalgoers.

It boasts a brilliant local lineup and brings a selection of SA’s top live acts to the stage with Lady Zamar, Matthew Mole, Desmond & The Tutus, aKing, Ross Learmonth, Janie Bay, Werner Bekker, and Charlie Finch.

Gather your friends and family and enjoy the coming summer at Parklife.

Info

Friday: Parklife Gourmet Food & Music Festival 2019, in association with Jacaranda FM.

Parklife Gourmet Food & Music Festival 2019, in association with Jacaranda FM. Venue: Emmarentia Botanical Gardens, Thomas Bowler Street, Emmarentia.

Emmarentia Botanical Gardens, Thomas Bowler Street, Emmarentia. Lineup: Lady Zamar, Matthew Mole, Desmond & The Tutus, aKing, Ross Learmonth (from Prime Circle), Janie Bay, Werner Bekker, and Charlie Finch.

Lady Zamar, Matthew Mole, Desmond & The Tutus, aKing, Ross Learmonth (from Prime Circle), Janie Bay, Werner Bekker, and Charlie Finch. Times: Gates open at 10.30am. Event ends at 6.30pm.

Gates open at 10.30am. Event ends at 6.30pm. Tickets on sale from Howler.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.