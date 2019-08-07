ABC to air 9/11 series for 20th anniversary

In 2021, American TV channel ABC will air a short series about the World Trade Center attacks that killed nearly 3 000 people on September 11, 2001.

The project, announced at the TCA Summer Press Tour, is based on Mitchell Zuckoff’s book Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11, published in April.

On September 11, 2001, the United States awakened to the news that four passenger planes had been hijacked by terrorists from the Al-Qaeda network. Two of the planes crashed into the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Center, causing their collapse a few hours later.

The tragedy killed nearly 3 000 people and remains a wound that the country, and the world, are still struggling to heal.

The ABC channel is preparing a commemorative series for the 20th anniversary of the attacks in 2021. Contrary to The Looming Tower, a Hulu series aired in 2018, it will not focus on political explanations for the attacks, concentrating instead on personal accounts from victims and their loved ones.

The short series is based on Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11, a book out last April by Mitchell Zuckoff, a journalist at the Boston Globe at the time of the attacks.

Civil rights movement series

Will Smith and Jay-Z are producing an anthology series about the American civil rights movement

ABC also announced at the TCA Summer Press Tour that it is developing a series about the American civil rights movement, with each season centred on a different black woman who played a pivotal role.

The first season is dedicated to Mamie Till, the mother of Emmett Till, a teenage boy whose August 1955 murder in Mississippi sparked the beginnings of the African-American civil rights movement.

The second season of the series will focus on Rosa Parks, who became a symbol of the fight against racial segregation in the US when she refused to give up her seat to a white passenger on a bus.

The civil rights chronology includes actor Will Smith and rapper Jay-Z among its producers.

