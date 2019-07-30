Entertainment 30.7.2019 09:39 am

‘Ungrateful’ Cassper Nyovest slammed for wanting to be Nigerian

Citizen reporter
Cassper Nyovest in his 'Move For Me' music video | Image: Jabu Nkosi

The rapper’s rival AKA soon weighed in, telling him not to ‘disown’ his ‘own people’.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has found himself on the wrong side of a Twitter storm after tweeting that he wished he was “from Nigeria”.

Mufasa reponded to a fan from the country, who said he wished the rapper was from there.

“Won’t even lie. I wish I was from Nigeria too. The love they have for their own artists, the way they celebrate their culture. 90% local content on radio and TV. The way their celebrate their own music no matter where they are in the world. The unity within their music – A dream,” Nyovest responded.

While the tweet was a hit in Nigeria, it didn’t sit well with South African Twitter, who labelled him “ungrateful” for not acknowledging the support he had received from his local fans.

Nyovest’s biggest rival, AKA, had a field day with several tweets aimed at Cassper, expressing his love for South Africa.

He also retweeted many of his fans, who were expressing their patriotism.

WARNING: The tweets below contain strong language. 

Here are some of the other unimpressed reactions to Nyovest’s tweet:

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

