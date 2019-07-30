‘Ungrateful’ Cassper Nyovest slammed for wanting to be Nigerian

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has found himself on the wrong side of a Twitter storm after tweeting that he wished he was “from Nigeria”.

Mufasa reponded to a fan from the country, who said he wished the rapper was from there.

“Won’t even lie. I wish I was from Nigeria too. The love they have for their own artists, the way they celebrate their culture. 90% local content on radio and TV. The way their celebrate their own music no matter where they are in the world. The unity within their music – A dream,” Nyovest responded.

While the tweet was a hit in Nigeria, it didn’t sit well with South African Twitter, who labelled him “ungrateful” for not acknowledging the support he had received from his local fans.

Nyovest’s biggest rival, AKA, had a field day with several tweets aimed at Cassper, expressing his love for South Africa.

He also retweeted many of his fans, who were expressing their patriotism.

WARNING: The tweets below contain strong language.

SOUTH AFRICA is a fucking miracle, and BEING SOUTH AFRICAN is a fucking honor and a privilege. Don’t let anyone ever tell you any other nonsense!!!! ???????????? — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 29, 2019

Don’t EVER be shy about being proud of your country … THAT IS WHAT WE CAN LEARN FROM NIGERIA!!! — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 29, 2019

You cannot disown your own people and in the next breath want to LEAD them. Somebody had to say something. Unfortunately or fortunately(depends on how you look at it) … somehow it must always be me. Goodnight. My work is done here on this stupid app nxaaa. — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 29, 2019

Here are some of the other unimpressed reactions to Nyovest’s tweet:

Okay Cassper if Nigeria is all that "good" why are they all here? In Nigeria its only the talented ones and the president who are still there and the rest are here dealing all kinds of narcotics. pic.twitter.com/5CZJsjGkXG — Ma- Eh (@loveric3000) July 30, 2019

fans: *Fills up venues and buys Cassper merch and albums, literally making him reach gold status* Cassper: pic.twitter.com/Q8JTG9fI7j — ıoqʎqɐq (@unclevibes_) July 30, 2019

Imagine every year booking flights and accommodation to go fill up stadiums and Cassper says he wants to be Nigerian because you guys don’t support him pic.twitter.com/0377zox04o — iCherry 2.0 (@BiKeR626) July 30, 2019

Cassper is one of the most loved artists in the country but always complains about not being loved. That's really disrespectful to his fans! — Trev (@Tokyo_Trev) July 30, 2019

What Cassper said is misleading and the worse part is he always acts as if he's being attacked whenever someone opposes him,(always a victim). For the 1st time I agree with AKA on this one. You can't wish to be Nigerian after what SA did for you. — Rushman Tomolo (@RushNdoda) July 30, 2019

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

