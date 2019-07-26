Bonang, Sho Madjozi join Power FM for Women’s Day feature

For the fifth edition of its Women’s Day feature, Power FM has announced a powerful line-up consisting of women from the business, politics, media and entertainment and financial sectors that will grace the airwaves from August 6 to 8.

BET award-winning artist Sho Madjozi, Lillian Dube, Leanne Manas and Bonang Matheba will be shaking up the airwaves, while President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko, EFF MP Naledi Chirwa and DA MP Phumzile van Damme will hold the fort on the politics front.

“Each year we celebrate a different theme, and this year we delve straight into the heart of our country, and the women in it, appetite to carve a space in the universe where our unwavering knowledge of self meets the makings of our life’s calling. We want to know what their source of power is.

“Power that finds expression in the way we speak, think and interact with the world. The women who have generously availed themselves to give our listeners a compelling range of conversations during the 2019 instalment of #987Woman, embody POWER in ways that inspire us,” said station manager Bob Mabena in a statement.

These were names that the station released on Friday:

1. Aneesa Razack – CEO FNB Share Investing

2. Azola Mayekiso – CEO Sanlam Investment Management

3. Bonang Matheba – Businesswoman

4. Evita Bezuidenhout – Entertainer

5. Hayley Mills and Litha Vimbi – OMD: Head of Strategy and Media Strategist, respectively

6. Khanyisile Kweyama – Chairperson: Brand South Africa

7. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni – Minister: Small Business

8. Khusela Diko – Presidential Spokesperson

9. Leanne Manas – SABC Morning Live Presenter

10. Lillian Dube – Legendary actress

11. Mmamoloko Kubayi – Minister of Tourism

12. Naledi Chirwa – EFF MP

13. Nolitha Fakude – Chairperson: Anglo American South Africa

14. Ntombi Mekgwe – Speaker of the Gauteng Legislature

15. Pat Dambe – Head of Corporate Affairs: De Beers Botswana

16. Phakamile Hlubi – Numsa Spokesperson

17. Phophi Ramathuba – MEC Health Limpopo

18. Phumzile van Damme – DA MP

19. Rapelang Rabana – Chief Digital Officer: BCX

20. Sho Madjozi – Artist

21. Refilwe Ntshweni-Tsipane – Premier of Mpumalanga

22. Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane – Chair of Committees, Gauteng Legislature

23. Sophie Mokoena – SABC Political Reporter

24. Stella Ndabeni Abrahams – Minister: Communications

25. Tasneem Motara – Gauteng MEC: Infrastructure & Property Development

26. Thembi Nkadimeng – Chairperson of SALGA

27. Yolisa Phahle – CEO: General Entertainment Multichoice Group

