A$AP Rocky charged with assault in Sweden

A$AP Rocky has officially been charged with assault in Sweden. The rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, has been held in Stockholm since a video emerged on July 3 showing him throwing a “pest” to the ground.

While charges have been dropped against his supposed “harasser” the Harlem rapper is expected to stand trial next week. The Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement that it recommends three days be set aside for the hearing, and Rocky will remain in jail until it begins.

The incident was thoroughly recorded by A$AP Rocky and his bodyguards who are repeatedly shown warning the Swedish men to stop following them and walk the other direction before things get violent before eventually shoving and attacking them when they refused to turn around.

“Together they have handed out blows and kicks against a lying person,” prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in the statement Thursday after charges were filed against ASAP. “The plaintiff has been injured on the arms, among other things.”

Donald Trump tweeted last weekend that he spoke with the Swedish Prime Minister and assured A$AP Rocky would be treated fairly, but following the official announcement that he would be charged took to Twitter again to lash out.

Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

