It’s a comedy, and a musical and it’s all made up

The Jittery Citizens will be back at the Dunkleder Theatre in Dunkeld, Johannesburg this week, with their entirely unique improvised comedy show. The troupe, made up of a team of professional actors and comedians, will, over the course of about an hour, make up a completely original musical based on audience suggestions.

The effect is entirely mesmerising and you will leave wondering just how they somehow manage to bring an often bizarre range of audience suggested characters together in a single-story, and wrap up the storyline so neatly all while also singing completely made up songs. There is plenty of room for comedy too, as comedian Claudine Ullman and her team are masters at working with the entirely odd scenarios a creative audience can throw at them.

The theatre itself is a wonderful secondary attraction too as it is set in one wing, of an old Dunkeld home. The library-style bar makes a warm and cosy place to enjoy a glass or two of wine, both before and after the show, while the intimate space feels full even if the crowd is slightly smaller due to the cold winter weather. All-in-all, it’s a truly unique Joburg night out.

At just R120 a ticket (with an additional R50 earning you a bottomless glass of surprisingly good wine) the show is a marvellous way to spend a Thursday evening and comes highly recommended.

Tickets for the occasion can be found on Quicket or can be picked up at the door on the night. The theatre is at 63 Kent Road Dunkeld, 2196 Johannesburg.

