‘But what about Greg and Lucky?’ ask social media users after #FreshOn947 news

Shortly after finding out that Thato “DJ Fresh” Sikwane had found a new home on 947’s drivetime slot, avid listeners of the station immediately began questioning what would be happening to current drive time hosts of Greg and Lucky.

It's been a long journey on @947 we've been together for six years and it's been an amazing incredible experience. Thanks for listening especially those who were around when we first started. Change can be difficult but change is good. #GregandLucky

P.s You'll hear us soon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XAYhQibXDd — Greg&Lucky (@gregandlucky) July 22, 2019

According to a statement issued by the station, Greg Aldridge and Lucky du Plessis will be getting a new weekend show.

947 station manager Thando Makhunga said in a statement: “We thank Greg and Lucky for their humour, hard-work and for driving Johannesburg home in a way that only Greg and Lucky could. Listeners can look forward to their special brand of charm as they take on 947 weekends.”

More on DJ Fresh’s new show

According to 947, big and bold personalities, energy and dynamism are at the cornerstone of their line-up offering. As such, habitual reviewing of the wants and needs of the station’s audience and the landscape has led to a union between one of the biggest radio presenters and Johannesburg’s biggest music station.

“DJ Fresh has been in the game for more than twenty years, and as far as radio heavyweights go, he ranks high amongst the best. Fresh loves Joburg as much as we do, and we look forward to welcoming the Big Dawg to the afternoon drive microphone at 947,” added Makhunga.

DJ Fresh said: “I look forward to engaging with my loyal following at my new home, 947. I started my radio career as an afternoon drive presenter and look forward to joining 947 for my new show, in this new timeslot. Listeners can expect a kick-ass team, kick-ass show, a lot of entertainment, laughter, and finally being back on radio.”

He will be joined by familiar 947 voice Mantsoe Pout, who will be his “co-driver”.

New 947 weekday daytime line-up to take effect 1 August 2019:

5am to 6am: Alex Caige

6am to 9am: 947 Breakfast Club

9am to 12pm: Andy Maqondwana

12pm to 3pm: Ayanda MVP

3pm to 7pm: Fresh on 947

7pm to 10pm: The Night show with Zweli

10pm to 12am: Date Night (Mondays -Thursdays)

7pm to 10pm: The Bloc Party with Karabo N (Fridays)

10pm to 12am: The Bloc Party with Chrizz Beatz (Fridays)

