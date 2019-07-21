Avengers: Endgame officially the highest grossing movie of all time

Disney and Marvel studios are currently celebrating after announcing at Comic-con that Avengers: Endgame has officially passed James Cameron’s 2009 movie Avatar to become the top-grossing film of all-time at the worldwide box office, not adjusted for inflation.

Marvel chief Kevin Feige announced the milestone on stage at Comic-Con late Saturday afternoon in San Diego.

“A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted Avengers: Endgame to these historic heights,” Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn said in a statement.

A of Friday, Avengers: Endgame’s global gross was $2,789.2 billion, just $500,000 behind Avatar’s $2,789.7 billion (R39 billion) with the gap expected to be overcome once weekend box office grosses are tallied. The target should be reached comfortably as last weekend Endgame brought in $2.8 million globally.

Avengers: Endgame had already shattered the record for the biggest global opening of all time with $1.22 billion (R16.7 billion) in the first weekend.

The film is the fourth outing in the blockbuster Avengers series and the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.