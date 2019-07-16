WATCH: Malema pays Oskido’s new restaurant a revolutionary visit

Music legend Bonginkosi Mdlongwa, popularly known as Oskido, has been receiving support from his friends on his new restaurant, Daruma. The restaurant welcomed its first customers last week and has been doing well since. Most well-known South Africans have vowed to support Oskido’s new venture.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is one of those who have paid the restaurant a revolutionary visit, along with his wife Mantwa.

In a video shared by Oskido, an excited Malema tells the audience that success is possible for a black child.

“Oskido – from Hillbrow to Japan. This type of food produced from Oskido’s restaurant. Black child, it’s possible,” says the EFF leader.

In response, Oskido says: “Juju knows me too well. I’ve always been at this food hustle from day one. Many people don’t know this, but I sold food before I was a DJ outside Club Razmatazz and downtown Johannesburg. I thank God that I can still pursue my other passion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oskidoibelieve (@oskidoibelieve) on Jul 15, 2019 at 10:43pm PDT

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.