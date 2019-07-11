Phat Joe gets unscheduled until further notice following homophobic comments

Following allegations about homophobic comments made during his Radio 2000 breakfast show Phat Joe & The Family, radio DJ Majota Kambule has been “unscheduled until further notice”.

The drama began when Twitter user @_wordperfect quoted some statements Phat Joe allegedly made.

Phat Joe today, @Radio2000ZA : "I don't understand why they (gays) can't accept that it's difficult for most people to accept their lifestyle." This between telling us how "disgusted" he was to be "hit on by a gay", & how "disgusting" it is when gays are "flamboyant like women". — Perfect Hlongwane (@_wordperfect) July 10, 2019

The statements immediately caused even more of an uproar in the LGBTIQ+ community than comments previously made by entertainer Zodwa Wabantu and calls for his cancellation were trending on Wednesday.

Phat Joe is deliberately being problematic!! This is who should be "cancelled". https://t.co/cCuQcdNDX6 — Nyafasi (@Funzani_) July 10, 2019

Zwodwa is getting cancelled, Phat joe is getting cancelling, EVERYBODY is getting cancelled!!! #ZodwaCancelled pic.twitter.com/LtMMX2OouO — might be a catfish, proceed with caution ???? (@its_true47) July 10, 2019

Did Phat Joe say this? Now I would be conflicted because I LOVE that dating show ????????????‍♂️ https://t.co/ObPgwtotma — kgadi (@KgadiRsa) July 10, 2019

I honestly suspect Lonwabo is trying to get Phat Joe fired pic.twitter.com/ikgH0KNMtX — Future Billionaire (@Exotee) July 10, 2019

I guess Phat Joe will be cancelled too if we had #ZodwaCancelled But na because Phat Joe is a male, they’ll let is slide in. Come on let’s be fair. pic.twitter.com/tKR5oMVAot — Hannah Sankara (@HannahSankara) July 10, 2019

Couple this trend with the gay community trying to cancel Zodwa and Phat Joe. We’re moving “backwards” guys please. #MsuneryFM pic.twitter.com/CuO4AP6eJM — Hannah Sankara (@HannahSankara) July 10, 2019

By Thursday, questions were swirling about his employment status after fans noticed he was missing from his show and his whereabouts were not confirmed.

Has Phat Joe also been suspended? pic.twitter.com/n1Ive5w5DX — Lesedi Molotsi (@LesediMolotsi1) July 11, 2019

The breakfast show on @Radio2000ZA was not the same today without Phat Joe. #PhatJoeAndTheFamily pic.twitter.com/uoJhMaP2PC — Manzimase Sishi (@Nambitha_Nami) July 11, 2019

When contacted for comment, SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu confirmed that Phat Joe would no longer be taking to the airwaves.

“The SABC can confirm that Phat Joe has been unscheduled until further notice. This is a matter between the employer and employee, and we cannot comment further at this stage,” said Mthembu.

She would not be drawn on any additional details such as whether or not this had to do with the comments he allegedly made and whether or not a BCCSA complaint had been filed.

