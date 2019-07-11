Entertainment 11.7.2019 03:17 pm

Phat Joe gets unscheduled until further notice following homophobic comments

Kaunda Selisho
Phat Joe.

The public broadcaster will not be drawn on details surrounding the suspension.

Following allegations about homophobic comments made during his Radio 2000 breakfast show Phat Joe & The Family, radio DJ Majota Kambule has been “unscheduled until further notice”.

The drama began when Twitter user @_wordperfect quoted some statements Phat Joe allegedly made.

The statements immediately caused even more of an uproar in the LGBTIQ+ community than comments previously made by entertainer Zodwa Wabantu and calls for his cancellation were trending on Wednesday.

By Thursday, questions were swirling about his employment status after fans noticed he was missing from his show and his whereabouts were not confirmed.

When contacted for comment, SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu confirmed that Phat Joe would no longer be taking to the airwaves. 

“The SABC can confirm that Phat Joe has been unscheduled until further notice. This is a matter between the employer and employee, and we cannot comment further at this stage,” said Mthembu.

She would not be drawn on any additional details such as whether or not this had to do with the comments he allegedly made and whether or not a BCCSA complaint had been filed.

READ NEXT: DJ Fresh suspended from Metro FM over ‘m*unery’ comment

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

