The Vodacom Durban July, the biggest horse racing event in Africa, came to a spectacular close on Saturday with Do It Again stealing the main race.

Seasoned punters and novices descended on the coastal city in their best and worst attire because, in addition to being one of the richest annual races, the event is also a fashion and party scene of note.

But what if it’s your first time at the races and you really would like to do the respectable thing and bet but, like myself, have no clue about horses? Don’t ask your 80-year-old mother for tips.

“Bet on Eecheebum, if it hasn’t been scratched,” she advised me.

It was only at the betting booth that I got the punchline of what is apparently a punter’s joke as old as SA’s biggest racing event. As it turned out, not only had Eecheebum been scratched but, so too, had the favourite, Hawwaam.

Hawwaam was scratched after playing up in the starting stalls. Minutes later, spectators and high-rollers watched in awe as Do It Again came from midfield to win the race.

Oh well, you win some, you lose some – much the same as some of the celebrity fashionistas strutting their stuff on the red carpets at the numerous VIP marquees.

Boitumelo “Boity” Thulo, Unathi Msengana, Nomalanga Shozi and Bonang Matheba were clear winners on the style course, while others missed the Stars Of Africa theme altogether.

Controversial envelope-pushing entertainer Zodwa Wabantu, the same as Eecheebum, should have been scratched. Known for not wearing panties in public, this year she chose a raunchy piece that appeared to be only a pantie under a crystal mesh bodysuit. But that’s what makes the July great – there’s no shortage of spectacle.

