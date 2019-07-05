WATCH: Sam Holdings sets tongues wagging with Durban July convoy

A Mpumalanga businessman may have already won the convoy competition at the Durban July scheduled to take place this weekend.

The man, known as Sam Mshengu on social media, is already trending after posting videos and pictures of probably the longest convoy the Durban July has ever seen.

The convoy boasts only top of the range cars and have “Sam” written on their number plates.

He has already renamed the Durban July to “Sam July”.

According to his social media pages, Sam is the director of Sam Holdings Group, a logistics company which boasts at least 50 trucks. He is also in the coal mining industry and apparently transports coal to Eskom.

We are yet to see Tbo Touch’s convoy, if he will have one this year.

Check out pictures and videos he shared:

View this post on Instagram Then I decide to turn the toy ???????????? A post shared by Sam Holdings (@samsamholdings) on Jul 5, 2019 at 4:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram The noise ????????????????????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ @samconvoy @logistics098 @nsizwanesmangaliso @nathi_phambuka A post shared by Sam Holdings (@samsamholdings) on Jul 5, 2019 at 4:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram Isukile @samconvoy A post shared by Sam Holdings (@samsamholdings) on Jul 5, 2019 at 2:34am PDT

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.