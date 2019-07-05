Entertainment 5.7.2019 07:44 pm

WATCH: Sam Holdings sets tongues wagging with Durban July convoy

Citizen reporter
Picture: Sam holdings/Instagram

The businessman is fulfilling his promise to take over this year’s Durban July.

A Mpumalanga businessman may have already won the convoy competition at the Durban July scheduled to take place this weekend.

The man, known as Sam Mshengu on social media, is already trending after posting videos and pictures of probably the longest convoy the Durban July has ever seen.

The convoy boasts only top of the range cars and have “Sam” written on their number plates.

He has already renamed the Durban July to “Sam July”.

According to his social media pages, Sam is the director of Sam Holdings Group, a logistics company which boasts at least 50 trucks. He is also in the coal mining industry and apparently transports coal to Eskom.

We are yet to see Tbo Touch’s convoy, if he will have one this year.

Check out pictures and videos he shared:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Then I decide to turn the toy ????????????

A post shared by Sam Holdings (@samsamholdings) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Isukile @samconvoy

A post shared by Sam Holdings (@samsamholdings) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Say what you say @samconvoy we are coming Durban create us spade only @djtira @dogg_dbn_

A post shared by Sam Holdings (@samsamholdings) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

For one man ????????????, so now the question is what about my convoy team waiting at the garage ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️

A post shared by Sam Holdings (@samsamholdings) on

