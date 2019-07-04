Ndumiso Lindi’s new show is a tribute to his dad

Ndumiso Lindi is no stranger to the comedy scene having been around from the earliest days. He has starred in the largest line ups available, and recently completed a national tour with Tumi Morake in which the duo discussed marriage and relationships. Now he is launching his brand new one-man show “Boys don’t cry”, which he says is less of a statement than a tribute to his late father.

“My Father was a Traditionalist that was also open to modern ways. A man who taught us if you want to be respected you must give respect first. He was a man of few words and more action. He was highly respected in the community, always willing to lend a helping hand. His Wisdom is what shaped us all in our family,” he says, adding that the new show was inspired by his father’s death last year.

“I lost my Dad last July and it stirred a whole lot of feelings within me and I felt it would be therapeutic to deal with how I felt with a show dedicated to him. Some artists dedicate songs to their parents like Tupac or Luther Vandross and comedy is the best way for me to pay tribute to my Dad. It also deals with a uniquely engaging, relatable and hilarious look at the aspects of everyday life that makes us laugh,” he says.

The evocative title of the show, “Boys don’t cry” seems to strike at the heart of the current debate around toxic masculinity, but Lindi is quick to disavow this aspect saying that he doesn’t want to give anyone the misleading impression that he is claiming to have the answers to big problems.

“I am just doing this because it occurred to me how we deal with certain things and a dedication to a life well lived by my dad. There seems to be some perception that I am trying to make some statement with this show but it truly is about laughs and tribute,” Lindi explains.

In this way, the show has echoes of that recent tour with Morake, “Married, but not to each other”, in which issues around romantic relationships were discussed with a light touch.

“The set I do in the show with Tumi is focused on relationships. That’s the theme. In this show, it’s tailored to a more broader view of life. The show is, therefore, a mixture of both old and new jokes, with the old improved to fit the narrative of the show. It’s never just about the joke for me, it’s about what completes the story,” he says.

The show takes place at the Sandton Theatre on the Square, which Lindi says is a perfect partner for this gentle tribute to his dad.

“I was seeking for that intimate feel due to it being a personal story that’s relatable,” he says, adding, “It also helps that Theatre on the Square is a beautiful theatre.”

“Boys Don’t Cry in July” will be taking place at the Auto & General Theatre on the Square in Sandton from the 23rd to 27th of July. Tickets cost R150 pp and are available through Computicket. The show starts at 20h15 and carries a PG-14 age restriction.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.