Ten women pay R5K for ‘in pursuit of number 5’ candlelit dinner with Musa Mseleku

Ten women in South Africa have paid R5,000 each for an exclusive candlelit dinner with polygamist Musa Mseleku of Uthando Nes’thembu. Though the poster was only shared on Monday on the Ebehnezer Siyabonga Events Facebook page, the event was sold out on Tuesday.

“In pursuit of number 5. An exclusive candlelight dinner with Musa Mseleku. Exclusive only to 10 women. R5,000 a seat,” reads the poster.

Though the poster has “in pursuit of number 5” written on it, Ebehnezer Siyabonga said it was not an event where he would pick his future wife.

“It’s not like Bachelor SA, he will only dine with these women. If it happens at the event that he meets someone and they click and they start dating, that is their personal business,” she told the Sunday Tribune.

The R5,000 will reportedly cover venue costs, dinner, activities for the evening and Mseleku’s appearance fee. The event is scheduled to take place from 4pm on July 19 at an unannounced venue.



Mseleku said in 2017 that he had been getting proposals from women on social media, who said they wanted to be his fifth wife. At the time, he said he never took the messages seriously and he would show them to his wives and have a good laugh about it.

Though some may say Mseleku has more than enough children, he said he chose polygamy because he would like to have 20 children, and wife number five could be the answer.

Mseleku admitted that polygamy was not easy, but said money made things easier, as he could afford to take care of his family.

