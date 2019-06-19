‘The Voice’ delivers on live performance

Team Van Coke has been absolutely smashed to pieces after this week’s The Voice. The competition is down to the top seven and only Tasché Burger remains to represent the SA rock star’s team. This scenario comes after fellow Van Coke member Anslin Gysman was eliminated in the Father’s day show.

“Thank you for being a friend, a big brother, sometimes a father,” an emotional Anslin thanked his coach, Francois van Coke. “I’m looking forward to doing great things with you,” he said.

The Live show has become something of a phenomenon with fans queueing for the show for hours beforehand, and flooding to the red carpet as their favourites are introduced by comedian Chris Forrest.

The tension builds as each name is announced with the most applause, screams and cheers generally reserved for the team leaders, Riky Rick, Lira, Francois Van Coke and Riana.

As the show hurtles toward its finale the excitement has been building and some familiar faces can be seen turning out for the live taping week after week to cheer on their favourites. Randpark resident Tabitha Hoy says she hasn’t missed a show and is personally backing Yahto Kraft, who she says is a “one of a kind original” whose “confidence, stage presence and ballsiness” have her screaming for him every time.

She adds however that it would be an absolute travesty if anyone other than Siki Jo-An wins.

“Every week she comes out and delivers a top range performance out of the classic SA songbook. She can’t be faulted. Just in terms of performance and ability, it should be her. I would feel she has been cheated if she doesn’t win,” she said.

Raymond Tissink disagrees. He says he has travelled all the way from Witbank to cheer on his favourite Amy Tjasink. Disappointed with her performance in this week’s show he says he has little doubt she will pick herself up in time to blow away the crowds at the final.

“The song was too easy for her, and didn’t show enough of her personality. She needs to choose songs that can better define her,” he says fervently.

Chantal Jacobs, from Northcliff is also unimpressed with her team PJ Twins, who sang one of her favourite tracks Lady Soul, but somehow managed to bore her.

“I love them, but this is now the final few. They can’t keep playing it safe,” she said.

Meanwhile Tasché Burger probably has little to worry about after delivering exactly what her fans at the live show wanted with her version of “Hillbrow” originally performed by Johannes Kerkorrel.

“She was amazing. I loved, loved, loved it,” said fan Annelie Swart from Randburg.

With it all on the line, fans of the show who live anywhere near Johannesburg should consider trying to pick up tickets for the live event. The atmosphere is electric, and despite the stop, start nature of television makes for a good evening’s entertainment. No expense has been spared on the set and actually seeing the performers live gives a much stronger indication of just how strong the performances are.

