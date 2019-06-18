Entertainment 18.6.2019 12:58 pm

Shimmy Beach Club cancels Koffi Olomide event amid pressure

Koffi Olomide | Image: Twitter

The singer’s career is being marred by growing calls to cancel his scheduled performances following his statutory rape conviction.

Following growing calls for his performances to be cancelled and a petition to stop the Congolese rhumba artist Koffi Olomide from performing in South Africa this month, Shimmy Beach Club has decided to cancel an event he was supposed to headline at their venue.

The venue confirmed this via their Twitter account in a series of responses to tweets querying his performance.

According to the BBC, Olomide was recently convicted of the statutory rape of one of his former dancers who was 15 years old at the time and given a two-year suspended sentence by a French court.

Additionally, during the court proceedings, four of Olamide’s former dancers alleged that they were repeatedly sexually assaulted by the artist between 2002 and 2006 and held against their will while in Paris, reports Okay Africa.

The court dismissed the kidnapping and assault charges.

As the petition gains traction, Twitter account @StopKoffiOlomi1 has been established as an official means of communication for the cause.

Shimmy Beach Club management was unavailable for comment at the time of writing.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

