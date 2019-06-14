Netflix’s ‘Tales of the City’ is all about revisiting the past to find closure

It’s June, it’s Youth Month and it’s a long weekend that will no doubt be filled with all manner of fun activities that, while welcome, often distract revellers from the true essence of Youth Day and what June 16 really means.

So, if like myself you prefer to avoid the “hey, let’s dress up in school uniforms and party hard” requests and invitations, and would rather chill at home and reflect on the then and the now, you can’t go wrong with Netflix’s latest series, Tales of the City.

A reimagining of Armistead Maupin’s series of novels about life in San Francisco during the late ’70s, the show is relatable even to those new to this universe or too young to even appreciate how struggles of the past helped pave the way to the myriad liberties that young people enjoy today.

In the opening scene of episode one, Anna Madrigal, played by the fabulous Olympia Dukakis, is about to celebrate her 90th birthday and is asked: “How much has San Francisco changed since the ’60s?” To which she replies: “Hmmm … not much actually. We’re still people aren’t we? Flawed, narcissistic and doing our best.”

Although set in the US, this response and the series itself speaks to how far we’ve come as South Africans since the turbulent and brutal years of apartheid. It is also an important reminder of the healing power of revisiting the past in order to seek closure.

In the series, a middle-aged woman, Laura Linney (Orange Is The New Black), returns to San Francisco for the 90th birthday of her former landlady. Here, she reunites with the eccentric friends, ex-husband and daughter she left behind some 20 years ago.

Tales of the City centres on the relationships, triumphs and tribulations of the people who live in a boarding house owned by the old gal, and whom, in their flaws, author Maupin refers to a “logical family”.

Having lived through apartheid, I carry with me my scars and yet, as the author so perfectly coined it, South Africa and its population – regardless of race, sexual identity or social standing – are my own logical family.

The binge-worthy 10-part series, which aired on Netflix on June 7, highlights the fact that things have got easier in some ways and harder in others for the predominantly LGBTQ+ and non-white characters.

Add this one to your list for the long weekend ahead. It has great dialogue and brilliant acting.

