Meek Mill says he ‘might just slide to Cape Town’ after performing in SA

American rapper Meek Mill left his South African followers disappointed after his answer and question session on social media on Monday.

Responding to a fan who asked if he would only perform in South Africa when he visits this weekend, Meek Mill said not only would he perform in Mzansi, but he “might just slide to Cape Town” after the performance.

As of now yeah …. I might just slide to Cape Town after https://t.co/mM05WELf0i — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) June 10, 2019

His South African fans were not impressed after his answer seems to have exposed that the rapper did not know Cape Town was in South Africa. Others said he meant to say he would perform in Cape Town after his Joburg gig.

Twitter user @phayonhlabatsi wrote: “Guys he means that he might go to Cape town as well after performing in Johannesburg. You people just like to act like everyone is naive when it comes to Africa,” while @Alipa_L said: “Eish guys geography isn’t his strong point let’s not judge. Hopefully he’ll do some research before then. Do have to admit, I do feel disrespected ey.”

The rapper is scheduled to perform at the Castle Lite Unlocks two-day hip-hop experience at The Dome in Johannesburg on Monday.

He will be joined by AKA, Cassper Nyovest, and Youngsta CPT, to name a few. Post Malone, Ricky Rick, Rouge and Nasty C will perform on day two of the event.

