SABC will not confirm or deny the return of the Metro FM Music Awards

The SABC would not be drawn on whether or not the Metro FM Music Awards (MMAs) really are set to return this year after a hiatus, but industry insiders have reason to believe that it is only a matter of time before they are announced.

This is according to a report published by the Sowetan, in which music industry insiders from the country’s leading record labels say they have unofficially been tipped off to prepare their nomination submissions.

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu neither confirmed or denied the return of the MMAs and simply said: “The Metro FM awards remain one of the flagship events for the SABC and should the awards return this financial year, the SABC will communicate accordingly.”

The 17th instalment of the previously annual awards ceremony was set to take place in 2018 but was postponed citing the SABC’s failure to deliver a formal presentation to the eThekwini Municipality. According to a City Press report, the public broadcaster had also reportedly failed to raise the R30 million needed to fund the event.

Sowetan, however, attributes the event’s cancellation to cost-cutting measures by the KZN government.

It will now take place between August and September this year pending the confirmation of an event venue.

This is not the first time the event was put on ice. Times Live reports that there were no MMAs in 2009 after the host, the City of Tshwane, withdrew as a sponsor and again in 2012 due to the fact that its budget was not signed off.

