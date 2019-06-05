MultiChoice says it can’t fire Ntsiki Mazwai for AfriForum

MultiChoice has responded to the backlash it received from AfriForum for keeping poet Ntsiki Mazwai on our television screens after banning Afrikaans musician Steve Hofmeyr from its channels.

In a statement last week, AfriForum accused MultiChoice of being “inconsistent” in its policy that was against giving exposure to “persons making decisive statements”. It further called on the channel to remove Mazwai’s content.

It said: “MultiChoice recently announced that they were going to apply censorship with regard to the artist Steve Hofmeyr by not publishing any footage of him, but no action has been taken against other artists who actively encourage violence and racial hatred against minorities on social media.

“The artist Ntsiki Mazwai regularly publishes racist and inciting comments against minorities on social media, yet she was recently appointed as presenter of the chat programme Show me Love, which is broadcast on Moja Love (channel 157 on DStv).

“On 6 November 2017 Mazwai tweeted: ‘With all the whites assaulting blacks..does it make it fairground to go on a white beating spree? Beat them bonke man, woman or child?’ (sic).

“On 18 February 2018 Mazwai tweeted: ‘There is no such thing as White Excellence…only thing whites are excellent at is stealing and copying’ (sic)

“On 1 February 2019, referring to the tragic incident in which children of Hoërskool Driehoek died when a bridge collapsed, Mazwai tweeted: ‘guys it’s an afriforum school….’ (sic).

“On 20 March 2019 Mazwai tweeted: ‘When you learn the history of Afrika…….and it’s indigenous people. The people who actually BELONG here . You know In other African countries whites were escorted to the their ships. One day that’s gonna happen here too’ (sic)

“Later on the same day, op 20 March 2019 Mazwai tweeted: ‘Don’t ever forget: WHITES LIE!!!!’ (sic)”

But MultiChoice said it could not fire Mazwai because it had no editorial control over third-party channel appointments.

MultiChoice group executive for corporate affairs Joe Heshu told TshisaLive: “The person you are referring, Ntsiki Mazwai, appeared on third-party channel Moja Love and is not a presenter on any DStv-owned channels.”

Mazwai also defended herself against the allegations made by MutliChoice and said she was not racist.

“AfriForum will not play games with my name! I also attack black people equally if not more so,” she said.

HANDS OFF NTSIKI MAZWAI!!!!!! — Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 30, 2019

Hi @afriforum here is Ntsiki Mazwai……the racist ????????????❤️Here jou sien (God Bless You) pic.twitter.com/NM02ZIw02Y — Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 30, 2019

AFRIFORUM will NOT PLAY GAMES with my name!!!!! I also attack black people EQUALLY if not more so ???????????????? — Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 30, 2019

I am definitely not racist……not by a LONG shot — Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 30, 2019

