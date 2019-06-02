Here is a full list of Sama25 winners

Album of the Year – Sjava — Umqhele
Best Adult Contemporary Album – Ard Matthews – Impossible Machines
Best African Adult Contemporary Album – Nathi- Iphupha Labantu
Best African Indigenous Faith Album – Ithimba Le Africa — Sesiphunyukile
Best Afro Pop Album – Sjava — Umqhele
Best Alternative Album – Nakhane – You Will Not Die
Best Contemporary Faith Music Album – We Will Worship – Seasons Volume 1
Best Dance Album – Black Motion — Moya Wa Taola
Best Engineered Album – Vusi Nova – Manyan-nyan by Robin Walsh
Best Hip Hop Album – Nasty C — Strings N Bling
Best Jazz Album – Bokani Dyer Trio – Neo Native
Best Kwaito/Gqom/Amapiano – Spikiri — King Don Father
Best Live Audio Visual Recording – Cassper Nyovest – Fill up Orlando Stadium – Robin Kohl
Best Maskandi Album – Sgwebo Sentambo — Yekani Umona
Best Pop Album – Tresor — Nostalgia
Best Produced Album – Nasty C – Strings and Bling
Best RnB/Soul Album – Zonke – L.O.V.E
Best Reggae Album – Black Dillinger – Mavara is King
Best Rock Album – Dan Patlansky — Perfection Kills
Best Selling Artist – Joyous Celebration 22
Best Selling DVD – Joyous Celebration 22
Best Traditional Album – Candy — Hupenyu Unenge Viri
Best Traditional Faith Music Album – Spirit of Praise — Spirit of Praise Vol 7
Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album – Coenie de Villiers – Pure Coenie
Beste Pop Album – Snotkop — Sous
Capasso Best Selling Digital Download Composers Award – Joyous Celebration 22 – All for you :Lindelani Mkhize, Mnqobi Nxumalo, Siphiwe Ngcobo, Thobeka Mahlangu
Collaboration of the year – Black Coffee feat. David Guetta and Delilah Montagu – Drive
Duo / Group of the Year – Black Motion — Moya Wa Taola
Female Artist of the Year – Sho Madjozi
Lifetime Achievement Award – HHP, TKZEE and Mango Groove
Male Artist of the Year – Black Coffee — Music is King
Music Video of the Year – Jeremy Loops – Gold by Robert Smith
Newcomer of the Year – Sho Madjozi – Limpopo Champions League
Record of the Year – Holly Rey — Deeper
Remix of the Year – Zakwe – Sebentin by Cassper Nyovest, HHP, Blaklez, Kwesta and Musiholiq
Rest of Africa Artist – Diamond Platnumz – A Boy from Tandale
SAMPRA Highest Airplay Song of the Year – Lady Zamar -Collide
SAMRO Composers Highest Airplay Award – Lady Zamar -Collide
