Here is a full list of Sama25 winners

Album of the Year – Sjava — Umqhele

Best Adult Contemporary Album – Ard Matthews – Impossible Machines

Best African Adult Contemporary Album – Nathi- Iphupha Labantu

Best African Indigenous Faith Album – Ithimba Le Africa — Sesiphunyukile

Best Afro Pop Album – Sjava — Umqhele

Best Alternative Album – Nakhane – You Will Not Die

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album – We Will Worship – Seasons Volume 1

Best Dance Album – Black Motion — Moya Wa Taola

Best Engineered Album – Vusi Nova – Manyan-nyan by Robin Walsh

Best Hip Hop Album – Nasty C — Strings N Bling

Best Jazz Album – Bokani Dyer Trio – Neo Native

Best Kwaito/Gqom/Amapiano – Spikiri — King Don Father

Best Live Audio Visual Recording – Cassper Nyovest – Fill up Orlando Stadium – Robin Kohl

Best Maskandi Album – Sgwebo Sentambo — Yekani Umona

Best Pop Album – Tresor — Nostalgia

Best Produced Album – Nasty C – Strings and Bling

Best RnB/Soul Album – Zonke – L.O.V.E

Best Reggae Album – Black Dillinger – Mavara is King

Best Rock Album – Dan Patlansky — Perfection Kills

Best Selling Artist – Joyous Celebration 22

Best Selling DVD – Joyous Celebration 22

Best Traditional Album – Candy — Hupenyu Unenge Viri

Best Traditional Faith Music Album – Spirit of Praise — Spirit of Praise Vol 7

Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album – Coenie de Villiers – Pure Coenie

Beste Pop Album – Snotkop — Sous

Capasso Best Selling Digital Download Composers Award – Joyous Celebration 22 – All for you :Lindelani Mkhize, Mnqobi Nxumalo, Siphiwe Ngcobo, Thobeka Mahlangu

Collaboration of the year – Black Coffee feat. David Guetta and Delilah Montagu – Drive

Duo / Group of the Year – Black Motion — Moya Wa Taola

Female Artist of the Year – Sho Madjozi

Lifetime Achievement Award – HHP, TKZEE and Mango Groove

Male Artist of the Year – Black Coffee — Music is King

Music Video of the Year – Jeremy Loops – Gold by Robert Smith

Newcomer of the Year – Sho Madjozi – Limpopo Champions League

Record of the Year – Holly Rey — Deeper

Remix of the Year – Zakwe – Sebentin by Cassper Nyovest, HHP, Blaklez, Kwesta and Musiholiq

Rest of Africa Artist – Diamond Platnumz – A Boy from Tandale

SAMPRA Highest Airplay Song of the Year – Lady Zamar -Collide

SAMRO Composers Highest Airplay Award – Lady Zamar -Collide

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.