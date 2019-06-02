Entertainment 2.6.2019 12:10 am

Malema’s ‘frog jump vosho’, Sho Madjozi’s ‘dhom’ ex-boyfriend highlight Samas

Vhahangwele Nemakonde
Award-winning musician Sho Madjozi. Picture: Instagram/ Sho Madjozi

The awards have received mixed reactions from South Africans. Though some lauded its success, others praised Pops for saving the day.

The South African Music Awards dominated the Twitter trends list on Saturday for a number of reasons. The event took place at Sun City and was broadcast live on SABC 1.

Though the event had six presenters, South Africans on social media said Mpho Pops and Nomzamo Mbatha could have handled the event perfectly fine on their own.

Mpho Pops left South Africans in stitches after impersonating Tsonga musician Penny Penny lashing out at Economic Freedom Fighters leaders Julius Malema.

Pops also made fun of Malema’s attempt at doing a vosho in parliament. He said it was a “frog jump”.

He said: “They call themselves fighters. Heh-heh fighters, fighters, but they’re fighting rhythm. For that frog jump vosho in parliament, comrade majaivane, we say point of order. Slima! Goldie boy.”

In defence of Penny Penny, musician and actor Yvonne Chaka-Chaka later told Pops that the Tsonga musician would “kill him” for making fun of him on TV.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said on social media that he had been offering to host the Samas for some time, though his offer fell on deaf ears.

He suggested that they give him and Malema a chance to host the event next year.

Another highlight of the evening was Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi, who scooped the Female Artist of the Year and Newcomer of the Year awards.

In her speech, Sho Madjozi thanked her fans and also threw shade at those who make fun of Limpopo and VaTsonga. She said her social media followers always tag her on posts making fun of her people and province expecting her to respond. Though she has never responded to the hate, Sho Madjozi said her award was the answer.

“Mintirho ya vulavula,” she said, a Tsonga proverb that means “deeds speak”.

Sho Madjozi further threw shade at her ex-boyfriend, who she said would probably regret leaving her when he saw her career soaring.

She said she wrote her song Idhom, which means ‘you’re stupid’, about him. In the song, she calls the ex-boyfriend stupid for always being out having fun while making her look like a clown, among other reasons.

She promised to release a video for the song.

Sho Madjozi left the audience laughing, while her mother could not stop dancing xibelani in celebration of her daughter’s success.

Gospel musicians Sipho Ngwenya, Ntokozo Mbambo and Rebecca Malope also got the audience on their feet during their performance of the hit song Noyana.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

