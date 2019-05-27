Entertainment 27.5.2019 11:50 am

Lasizwe lands endorsement deal after video goes viral

All4Women

The comedian caught the eye of Game stores with his video that mocked the store’s interview process.

Lasizwe Dambuza’s net worth has just gained a few more zeroes after the presenter and YouTuber landed one of the biggest deals of his career so far with Game stores

Lasizwe has made a name for himself as a comedian who regularly pokes fun at the biggest names and brands in the country. At the beginning of this month, the influencer decided to poke fun at the retail chain, Game, in a video that parodied the store’s job application process.

In his video, Lasizwe played the role of a prospective employee who was trying to get a job at the retail giants.

Nomatriquency, the character in the video, appeared to fit the stereotypical characteristics of a Game employee but was being given a hard time by their manager.

Watch how it all played out below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Massmart says CEO Hayward to step down before end of 2019 6.5.2019
WATCH: Video of PE man assaulting woman goes viral 3.5.2019
Why Lasizwe doesn’t owe anyone a tuck 12.4.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 