Lasizwe lands endorsement deal after video goes viral

Lasizwe Dambuza’s net worth has just gained a few more zeroes after the presenter and YouTuber landed one of the biggest deals of his career so far with Game stores

Lasizwe has made a name for himself as a comedian who regularly pokes fun at the biggest names and brands in the country. At the beginning of this month, the influencer decided to poke fun at the retail chain, Game, in a video that parodied the store’s job application process.

In his video, Lasizwe played the role of a prospective employee who was trying to get a job at the retail giants.

Nomatriquency, the character in the video, appeared to fit the stereotypical characteristics of a Game employee but was being given a hard time by their manager.

Watch how it all played out below:

