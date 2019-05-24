Sama Record Of The Year nominees revealed

The South African Music Awards have released the top 10 nominees that will be vouching for the Record Of The Year award.

These are the songs that became anthems and got Mzansi singing and dancing along to them.

Among the finalists is Fela in Versace by AKA featuring Kiddominant, Abangani by Sjava featuring Emtee and Saudi, and Asphelelanga by Vusi Nova featuring Jessica Mbangeni, to name a few.

The event will take place on May 31 and June 1 in Sun City. It will be broadcast live on June 1 on SABC1 at 8pm. Tickets to the show are available at Ticket Pro for R415.

Below is the list of the nominees and their voting numbers:

04 Holly Rey – Deeper

06 Dj Ganyani feat. Nomcebo – Emazulwini

07 Sun-El Musician feat. Simmy & Lelo Kamau – Sonini

08 AKA feat. Kiddominant – Fela in Versace

09 Malumz On Decks & Gino Brown feat. Mr.Vince– Shay’inumber

10 Dladla Mshunqisi feat Distruction Boyz & DJ Tira – Pakisha

11 Sjava feat. Emtee & Saudi – Abangani

14 Kwesta – Vur Vai

15 Mlindo the Vocalist feat. Kwesta, Thabsie and Sfeesoh– Macala

19 Vusi Nova feat. Jessica Mbangeni- Asphelelanga

To vote for your favourite nominee for ROTY go to www.mymuze.com or download the My Muze app from the Google Play store. Alternatively, SMS the number of your favourite artist to 45887 or dial *120*45887# at a cost of R1.50

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.