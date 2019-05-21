Gigi Lamayne becomes first female rapper to grace presidential inauguration stage

Award-winning rapper Gigi Lamayne will become the first female rapper to perform at a South African presidential inauguration when she takes to the stage alongside acts including Reason, Judith Sephuma, Brenda Mntambo and Kabomo next week.

Lamayne excitedly took to social media to share that she would take to the stage during the festivities at Loftus Versfeld Stadium when Cyril Ramaphosa is sworn in as the president of South Africa’s sixth democratically elected government.

Earlier today Ramaphosa joined nearly 400 other politicians as they all registered for their new roles as members of parliament in the sixth administration.

Registering as Member of Parliament for the 6th administration #6thParliament https://t.co/BKnwZbCQia — Cyril Ramaphosa ???????? (@CyrilRamaphosa) May 21, 2019

All eyes will be on the president next week as citizens eagerly await news of who will be called on to be part of his cabinet as well as how big his cabinet will be.

Speaking after addressing the ANC caucus in parliament on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said he was still finalising just how his administration would look and he said he believed his picks for cabinet would be the best he had to offer.

