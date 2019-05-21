Babes Wodumo and Mapintsha are gearing up for a ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ tour

Babes Wodumo and Mapintsha are reportedly gearing up for a Bonnie and Clyde tour – just two months after he was caught on camera, beating her up

The stars have already recorded a song together, which references the assault, and have big plans for their professional relationship.

According to TshisaLIVE, Mampintsha’s manager Dogg Dbn has confirmed that the pair are working together and planning a big tour, nicknamed the #BonnieAndClyde tour.

That’s not the only movie title being used to described Babes and Mampintsha’s working relationship.

A poster promoting an upcoming performance describes them as “Mr and Mrs Smith” – taken from the hit movie starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

“Introducing South Africa’s very own Mr & Mrs Smith. Love them or hate them – this is a story of SA’s most talked about couple… Come witness what’s to be the biggest Tour in South African history… #BonnieAndClyde coming to a city near you.,” Dogg Dbn captioned the poster on Instagram.

He told TshisaLive that Mampintsha and Babes are “working pretty well” on their professional relationship” and are “looking to professionalise things better with the help of FameUs management.”

Dogg Dbn also described how the #BonnieClyde tour came together.

“I created the whole concept and tour then presented it to them at our brand meeting and they agreed. It’s not that they’re calling themselves that, I just used the term ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’ because I knew people would have an understanding of what I’m trying to project, which is this very famous couple and very dramatic environment – which is something common to people but exaggerated when it comes to celebrities.”

While rumours are rife that Babes and Mampintsha are also mending their romantic relationship, there is no official word on whether they are back together as a couple.

