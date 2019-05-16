Cassper Nyovest flies American model to SA for music video shoot

Jessica will be starring in the music video for Cassper’s hit single, Move For Me.

The rapper picked up the Instagram model at the airport when she landed.

“So I ended up convincing my friend .@JessicaBurciaga to fly from LA to come do this #MoveForMe music video with me. Let’s do this!!!” Cassper captioned a video of Jessica’s arrival.

So i ended up convincing my friend .@JessicaBurciaga to fly from LA to come do this #MoveForMe music video with me. Let's do this!!! pic.twitter.com/j5b5SdJn9P — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 15, 2019

Cassper’s followers applauded him for forking out dollars to get US talent in his music video. But not everyone was pleased.

“Why…?? There are plenty of women in SA who could do the job. So much for empowering your fellow countrymen (in this case women!),” one Instagram user commented.

A Twitter user wrote: “So now we don`t empower our own local models and we pay American models for music we are supposed to buy…? you might go on and call it bad energy but clearly the logic of domestically empowering each other is overlooked here.”

Cassper defended hiring Jessica, who has 1,6-million followers on Instagram, for his video as opposed to a local influencer star like Mihlali.

Apparently, he could not get a local beauty to feature in the video.

“South African girls would never agree to do a South African Hip Hop video. I’ve tried to ask so many. They think it’s below them so I had to go the whole way. Need the video to be special.”

South African girls would never agree to do a South African Hip Hop video. Ive tried to ask so many. They think it's below them so i had to go the whole way. Need the video to be special. https://t.co/LfySpJvYjv — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 15, 2019

Jessica has spent most of her time in SA so far working out in the gym to look good for Cassper’s video.

She also shared a few sexy pictures of herself hanging out at her hotel’s pool.

“Hello Johannesburg,” she captioned one snap.

View this post on Instagram Hello Johannesburg ???????????????? Pants: @fashionnova A post shared by Jessica Burciaga (@jessicaburciaga) on May 15, 2019 at 1:16pm PDT

