Entertainment 16.5.2019 12:02 pm

Cassper Nyovest flies American model to SA for music video shoot

Lily Rose
Jessica Burciaga. Picture: Jessica Burciaga/Instagram

Jessica Burciaga. Picture: Jessica Burciaga/Instagram

American model Jessica Burciaga touch down in South Africa this week for a special project with Cassper Nyovest

Jessica will be starring in the music video for Cassper’s hit single, Move For Me.

The rapper picked up the Instagram model at the airport when she landed.

“So I ended up convincing my friend .@JessicaBurciaga to fly from LA to come do this #MoveForMe music video with me. Let’s do this!!!” Cassper captioned a video of Jessica’s arrival.

Cassper’s followers applauded him for forking out dollars to get US talent in his music video. But not everyone was pleased.

“Why…?? There are plenty of women in SA who could do the job. So much for empowering your fellow countrymen (in this case women!),” one Instagram user commented.

A Twitter user wrote: “So now we don`t empower our own local models and we pay American models for music we are supposed to buy…? you might go on and call it bad energy but clearly the logic of domestically empowering each other is overlooked here.”

Cassper defended hiring Jessica, who has 1,6-million followers on Instagram, for his video as opposed to a local influencer star like Mihlali.

Apparently, he could not get a local beauty to feature in the video.

“South African girls would never agree to do a South African Hip Hop video. I’ve tried to ask so many. They think it’s below them so I had to go the whole way. Need the video to be special.”

Jessica has spent most of her time in SA so far working out in the gym to look good for Cassper’s video.

She also shared a few sexy pictures of herself hanging out at her hotel’s pool.

“Hello Johannesburg,” she captioned one snap.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hello Johannesburg ???????????????? Pants: @fashionnova

A post shared by Jessica Burciaga (@jessicaburciaga) on

Originally appeared on All4women
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Diddy makes things awkward for Cassper Nyovest 10.4.2019
WATCH: Audience throws cans at Cassper Nyovest mid-performance 8.4.2019
Cassper Nyovest books out whole cinema for 200 kids to watch Matwetwe 23.3.2019

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 